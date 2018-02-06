अपना शहर चुनें

561 अंक गिरकर बंद हुआ सेंसेक्स, 10500 के नीचे आया निफ्टी, डूबे 5 लाख करोड़ रुपये

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 03:53 PM IST
मंगलवार को 1274 अंकों की गिरावट के साथ खुले शेयर बाजार में दिन में थोड़ी सी रिकवरी दिखी और सेंसेक्स 561 अंक गिरकर 34196 पर बंद हुआ। एनएसई के निफ्टी में भी थोड़ा सा सुधार दिखा और यह 10500 के स्तर से थोड़ा नीचे ही रहा। निफ्टी में 222 अंकों की रिकवरी देखने को मिली।     

इंट्रा डे में 14 महीने की सबसे बड़ी गिरावट
मंगलवार को इंट्रा-डे में 14 महीने के बाद सबसे बड़ी गिरावट देखने को मिली थी। इसके पहले 11 नवंबर 2016 को सेंसेक्स 1689 प्वाटइंट नीचे आ गया था। इससे निवेशकों के कुछ ही मिनट में करीब 5 लाख करोड़ रुपए डूब गए। 

सबसे ज्यादा गिरावट वाले शेयरों में टाटा मोटर्स (6.78%), एक्सिस बैंक (4.60%), यस बैंक (4.37%), टाटा स्टील (4%) और एसबीआई (3.95%) प्रमुख रहे। सोमवार को बीएसई पर लिस्टेड कुल कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 1,47,95,747 करोड़ रुपए था। वहीं, मंगलवार को सेंसेक्स 1200 अंक गिरकर खुला। इतनी बड़ी गिरावट के बाद निवेशकों को करीब 4,80,927 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान हुआ। 

सुबह से ही रहा गिरावट का दौर

भारतीय शेयर बाजार में सुबह से ही गिरावट का रुख बना रहा। यह छठा दिन है जब मार्केट घड़ाम हो गया। अमेरिकी शेयर बाजार में 2011 के बाद अब तक की सबसे बड़ी गिरावट देखने को मिली है। इसका असर एशियाई बाजारों में भी देखने को मिला। भारतीय शेयर बाजार भी इससे अछूता नहीं रहेगा। 
