बजट 2018: शेयर बाजार में मचा हाहाकार, सेंसेक्स में 450 अंकों की बड़ी गिरावट

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 01:21 PM IST
वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली द्वारा बजट भाषण से शेयर बाजार भी टूट गया। सेंसेक्स में 450 अंकों की बड़ी गिरावट देखने को मिली।  लांग टर्म कैपिटल टैक्स गेन पर टैक्स लगाने की घोषणा के साथ ही सेंसेक्स अपने ऊपरी स्तर से काफी नीचे चला गया। निफ्टी में भी 100 अंकों की बड़ी गिरावट देखने को मिली। 

निफ्टी पर 11 में से 9 इंडेक्स में गिरावट देखी जा रही है। पीएसयू बैंक इंडेक्स, मेटल और फार्मा इंडेक्स में सबसे ज्यादा गिरावट है। पीएसयू बैंक इंडेक्स 0.87 फीसदी और मेटल और फार्मा इंडेक्स में 1.24 फीसदी की गिरावट है। 

रियल्टी इंडेक्स 0.1 फीसदी गिरावट के साथ कारोबार कर रहा है। मिडकैप शेयरों में थोड़ा दबाव है, लेकिन स्मॉलकैप शेयरों में खरीदारी नजर आ रही है। बीएसई का मिडकैप इंडेक्स 0.2 फीसदी गिरा है, जबकि निफ्टी के मिडकैप 100 इंडेक्स में 0.1 फीसदी की गिरावट दर्ज की गई है।  
