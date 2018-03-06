शहर चुनें

PNB Scam: ICICI बैंक की सीईओ चंदा कोचर, Axis बैंक की शिखा शर्मा को SFIO ने पूछताछ के लिए भेजा समन

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Mar 2018 11:40 AM IST
sfio summons axis, icici bank ceo shikha sharma, chanda kochar in pnb scam case
chanda kochar
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में हुए 126 अरब के महाघोटाले की जांच की आंच अब देश के दो बड़े प्राइवेट बैंकों की सीईओ पर भी पहुंच गई है। Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) की तरफ से आईसीआईसीआई बैंक की सीईओ चंदा कोचर और एक्सिस बैंक की सीईओ शिखा शर्मा को समन किया गया है। 




लोन देने वाले कंसोर्शियम का थी हिस्सा
ये दोनों ही टॉप बैंक अधिकारी उस कंसोर्शियम की सदस्य थी, जिन्होंने नीरव मोदी और उसके मामा मेहुल चोकसी की कंपनियों के लिए बैंक लोन की मंजूरी दी थी। इस मामले में CBI ने भी बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए गीतांजलि ग्रुप के वाइस प्रेजिडेंट (ऑपरेशंस) विपुल चैतालिया को मुंबई एयरपोर्ट से हिरासत में ले लिया है। सीबीआई ने फिलहाल उन्हें गिरफ्तार नहीं, बल्कि पूछताछ के लिए हिरासत में लिया गया है। 

मेहुल चोकसी की कंपनियों के बारे में होगी पूछताछ
SFIO की तरफ से कहा गया है कि दोनों बैंकों से इस मामले में जानकारी ली जाएगी, दोनों बैंकों के प्रमुख से इसी मामले में पूछताछ की जाएगी। SFIO ने इन दोनों के अलावा पीएनबी के एमजडी सुनील मेहता को भी समन भेजा है, उन्हें बुधवार को पेश होने के लिए कहा गया है। 

सीबीआई ने किया चौकानें वाला खुलासा
सीबीआई ने कई चौकाने वाले खुलासे किए हैं। सीबीआई ने कोर्ट को बताया कि यह घोटाला 2010 से बैंक में चल रहा था, जिसकी भनक पिछले 8 सालों में किसी को नहीं लगी। इस घोटाले का जनवरी में पर्दाफाश होने के बाद होने के बाद कई बैंकों को अरबों रुपये का चूना लगा है। 

