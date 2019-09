त्योहारों से पहले SBI ने किया बड़ा एलान, लोन और एफडी की ब्याज दरों में हुई कटौती

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a reduction in its Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points (bps) across all tenors. The 1 Year MCLR would come down to 8.15% p.a. from 8.25% p.a. with effect from 10 September, 2019. pic.twitter.com/f9yJOBigM6