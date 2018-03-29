शहर चुनें

ICICI बैंक पर RBI ने लगाया 59 करोड़ का जुर्माना, तय नियमों को किया था अनदेखा

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 12:38 PM IST
icici bank
icici bank
रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (आरबीआई) ने प्राइवेट सेक्टर के दूसरे सबसे बड़े बैंक ICICI पर 58.9 करोड़ रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया है। केंद्रीय बैंक ने कहा है कि आईसीईसीआई बैंक ने पहले से तय नियमों का पालन करने में अनदेखी की, जिसके बाद उसको यह कदम उठाना पड़ा। 
इसलिए उठाया कदम
केंद्रीय बैंक ने प्रेस रिलीज जारी करते हुए कहा है कि बैंक ने अपने HTM पोर्टफोलियो की सिक्युरिटिज को बेचा था, लेकिन इसके बारे में जानकारी साझा नहीं की थी। केंद्रीय बैंक ने बैंकिंग रेग्यूलेशन एक्ट 1949 के सेक्शन 47ए(1)(सी) और सेक्शन 46(4)(आई) के तहत ऐसा किया है। 


icici bank rbi penalty

