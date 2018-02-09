अपना शहर चुनें

सावधान! RBI की इस 'ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट' पर ना करें अपना बैंक खाता वेरिफाई, हो सकता है बड़ा नुकसान

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 01:50 PM IST
रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया ने आम जनता को आगाह किया है कि वो ऐसे किसी भी मैसेज पर गौर न करें जिसमें यह कहा जाए कि आरबीआई की इस ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाकर के अपने बैंक खाते को वेरिफाई करें। 

इस नाम से बनी है बनी है फर्जी वेबसाइट
सेंट्रल बैंक के अनुसार जो लिंक लोगों के पास मैसेज में जा रहा है वो www.indiareserveban.org है। एक नजर देखने में यह वेबसाइट रिजर्व बैंक की सही वेबसाइट https://www.rbi.org.in जैसी दिखती है।

फर्जी वेबसाइट के  लेफ्ट हैंड साइड पर बैंक ग्राहकों से उनकी लॉगिन डिटेल्स जैसे कि कस्टमर का पिन नंबर, ट्रांजेक्शन पासवर्ड, कस्टमर आईडी, बैंक का नाम और अन्य गोपनीय जानकारियां मांगी जा रही हैं। जबकि असली वेबसाइट पर आरबीआई कभी भी ग्राहकों से ऐसी कोई जानकारी नहीं मांगता है। आरबीआई की साइट पर केवल एक्सचेंज रेट और इकोनॉमिक पॉलिसी के बारे में जानकारी मिलती है। 

RBI नहीं रखता ग्राहकों का अकाउंट डिटेल
आरबीआई ने कहा है कि भारत का केंद्रीय बैंक किसी भी नागरिक के बैंक खातों पर अधिकार नहीं रखता है या फिर उनकी गोपनीय जानकारी को मांगता है। अगर किसी ग्राहक ने अपनी बैंक की पर्सनल डिटेल को इस वेबसाइट पर शेयर किया है तो फिर वो व्यक्ति नुकसान के लिए खुद ही जिम्मेदार होगा। 

यह वेबसाइट्स भी हैं फर्जी

आरबीआई ने कहा है कि कुछ और भी वेबसाइट्स हैं जो कि फर्जी हैं। www.rbi.org, www.rbi.in. और http://www.rbi-inonline.org/savings.html नाम की वेबसाइट्स से भी जनता को सावधान रहने की जरुरत है। 
