शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Business ›   Banking Beema ›   government order closure of 35 overseas branches of psu banks after pnb scam

PNB Scam: सरकार ने पीएसयू बैंकों पर कसा शिकंजा, बंद की 35 विदेशी ब्रांच

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Mar 2018 03:16 PM IST
government order closure of 35 overseas branches of psu banks after pnb scam
बैंक
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक सहित अन्य बैंकों में हुए लोन महाघोटाले के बाद केंद्र सरकार ने अपना शिकंजा कस दिया है। केंद्र सरकार ने तत्काल प्रभाव से सभी प्रमुख पीएसयू बैंकों की विदेश में स्थित करीब 35 ब्रांचों को बंद करने का आदेश दे दिया है। इसके साथ ही सरकार ने 69 ब्रांचों की जांच बैठा दी है। जांच के बाद इन बैंकों को भी बंद कर दिया जाएगा। 
बैंकिंग सचिव ने किया ट्वीट
बैंकिंग सचिव राजीव कुमार ने ट्विट करके बताया कि सभी पीएसयू बैंकों को कॉस्ट कटिंग करने और ऑपरेशन में सिनर्जी लाने के लिए सरकार ने यह आदेश दिया है। 


RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

15 दिन की डेडलाइन
pnb scam psu banks bank branches

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

Virat Kohli will host a special screening of Anushka Sharma film Pari
Bollywood

अनुष्का के करियर में 'विराट' की एंट्री,'परी' के रिलीज से पहले करेंगे ये धमाल

1 मार्च 2018

Abhishek Bachchan shared a post on social media about his upcoming film Manmarziyan
Bollywood

4 साल बाद बड़ी स्क्रीन पर फिर से नजर आएंगे जूनियर बच्चन, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की तस्वीर

1 मार्च 2018

Rajkumar Santoshi says had gone to Nanavati Hospital for a routine check
Bollywood

कार्डियक अरेस्ट की वजह से ये फिल्ममेकर हुआ था अस्पताल में भर्ती, अब सामने आकर दिया बड़ा बयान

1 मार्च 2018

anushak sharma new look of her film sui dhaga
Bollywood

एक बार फिर अनुष्का शर्मा ने अपने देहाती लुक से सबको चौंकाया, विराट होंगे क्लीन बोल्ड

1 मार्च 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez searching for a new house in Mumbai after wrapping Race 3 shoot in Bangkok
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की प्रेयर मीट पर हंसती पाई गईं थी जैकलीन, अब छोड़ना चाहती हैं अपना घर

1 मार्च 2018

last video viral of superstar sridevi prayer meet
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के प्रेयर मीट के आखिरी वीडियो ने हर किसी को रुलाया, आप भी जरूर देखें

1 मार्च 2018

Jackie Shroff statement on Disha Patani will surprise you
Bollywood

बेटे की गर्लफ्रेंड के बारे में ये है जैकी श्रॉफ की राय, दिशा पाटनी को लग सकता है बुरा

1 मार्च 2018

Arjun Kapoor participates in last rites of step mother Sridevi, carries bier on shoulder
Bollywood

पुरानी बातें भूलकर बेटे अर्जुन कपूर ने सौतेली मां श्रीदेवी को दिया कंधा, देखें वायरल हो रहा वीडियो

1 मार्च 2018

Know about viral video of sridevi rebirth
Weird Stories

जानें श्रीदेवी के पुनर्जन्म का दावा करने वाले वीडियो का वायरल सच

1 मार्च 2018

arjun jhanvi and khusi kapoor along with sridevi in her last journey
Bollywood

VIDEO: अंतिम संस्कार से पहले मां को निहारती रह गईं जाह्नवी-खुशी, अर्जुन कपूर कंधा देने सबसे आगे आए

1 मार्च 2018

Most Read

finance ministry sets 15 days deadline to psu banks after pnb, rotomac scam
Banking Beema

महाघोटलाः वित्त मंत्रालय ने बैंकों के लिए तय की 15 दिन की डेडलाइन, तय होगी जवाबदेही

पीएनबी समेत अन्य पब्लिक सेक्टर बैंकों में हुए महाघोटाले के बाद सरकार ने नकेल कसना शुरू कर दिया है। वित्त मंत्रालय ने सभी बैंकों के लिए 15 दिन की डेडलाइन तय की है, जिसके दौरान उनको सभी तरह के अपने ऑपरेशनल और टेक्नीकल सिस्टम को साफ करना होगा।

27 फरवरी 2018

if having problem with banks than can write a complaint here
Banking Beema

बैंक से है किसी तरह की दिक्कत तो यहां पर करें शिकायत. हल होगी आपकी सारी परेशानियां

23 फरवरी 2018

rbi cautions bank customers on fake official website
Banking Beema

सावधान! RBI की इस 'ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट' पर ना करें अपना बैंक खाता वेरिफाई, हो सकता है बड़ा नुकसान

9 फरवरी 2018

cashless payment puts banks to bleed by 38 thousand crore rupees
Banking Beema

कैशलेस के चक्कर में बैंकों को लगी 3800 करोड़ की चपत, ये है मामला

29 सितंबर 2017

atm to dispense 200 rupee note in new year as banks cites this major problem
Banking Beema

नए साल तक एटीएम से हाथ नहीं आएगा 200 का नोट, ये फंसा पेंच

17 अक्टूबर 2017

yes bank sacks 2500 employees before festive season due to automation
Banking Beema

अब इस बड़े बैंक ने 2500 से अधिक कर्मचारियों को नौकरी से निकाला, ये है वजह

21 सितंबर 2017

banks to soon follow 5 day working as saturday sunday will be off
Banking Beema

वीकेंड में नहीं खुलेंगे बैंक, बढ़ सकती हैं नौकरीपेशा लोगों की दिक्कतें

8 अगस्त 2017

government forms panel to look into merger of banks
Banking Beema

देश भर में रह जाएंगे 5-6 बड़े बैंक, मर्जर के लिए सरकार ने किया पैनल का गठन

31 अक्टूबर 2017

madras highcourt directs irdai to enhance personal accident insurance cover
Banking Beema

मद्रास HC का आदेश, सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में घायलों को मिले 15 लाख का मुआवजा

29 अक्टूबर 2017

Related Videos

होली की वजह से इस चीज की बढ़ गई भारी मांग

होली में हानिकारक रंगों के इस्तेमाल से लोग परहेज करने लगे हैं। ज्यादातर लोग अब प्राकृतिक रंगों पर जोर देते हैं। फूलों से बनने वाले होली के इन प्राकृतिक रंगों की वजह से फूल बाजार में फूलों की मांग भी तेज हो गई है। कैसे, देखिए हमारी ये रिपोर्ट

1 मार्च 2018

NEWS HOUR 01 MARCH 2018 9 AM1 PM 26:29

दोपहर तक की सारी खबरों का लंच बॉक्स 01 मार्च 2018

1 मार्च 2018

BOLLYWOOD TOP 10: funeral of sridevi in Mumbai and anishka Sharma cancle screaning of pari 5:02

श्रीदेवी की आखिरी तस्वीर, बोनी कपूर ने दी मुखाग्नि

1 मार्च 2018

insane traffic signal viral video special story 0:58

समझ से परे है ये वीडियो, देखकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

1 मार्च 2018

PM NARENDRA MODI SPEAKS ON ISLAMIC HERITAGE IN NEW DELHI 9:19

इस्लामिक कांफ्रेंस में बोले पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, कहा भारत के पालने में पले-बढ़े हैं सभी धर्म

1 मार्च 2018

Recommended

Karti arrested for distraction from banking scam: Congress
India News

बैंकिंग घोटाले से ध्यान भटकाने के लिए हुई कार्ति की गिरफ्तारी: कांग्रेस 

28 फरवरी 2018

PNB Scam: Nirav Modi's international jewellery business files for bankruptcy in US
America

PNB fraud: नीरव मोदी ने चली नई चाल, US में कंपनी ने दी दिवालिया घोषित किए जाने की अर्जी 

28 फरवरी 2018

PNB fraud case: CBI questioned Allahabad Bank CEO and MD over scam case
India News

PNB fraud: 1323 करोड़ रुपये का नया मामला आया सामने, CBI ने बैंक के सीईओ-एमडी से की पूछताछ 

28 फरवरी 2018

finance ministry sets 15 days deadline to psu banks after pnb, rotomac scam
Banking Beema

महाघोटलाः वित्त मंत्रालय ने बैंकों के लिए तय की 15 दिन की डेडलाइन, तय होगी जवाबदेही

27 फरवरी 2018

Look out circular issued to more than 10 executives of firms of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi
India News

PNB Scam: नीरव-मेहुल के फर्म के 10 से ज्यादा एग्जीक्यूटिव को लुकआउट नोटिस जारी

26 फरवरी 2018

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi's passport canceled, preparation for declaration of fugitive
India News

नीरव मोदी और मेहुल चोकसी का पासपोर्ट रद्द, भगोड़ा घोषित कराने की तैयारी

25 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.