#ResponsibleBanking; PSBs to consolidate 35 overseas operations without affecting international presence of PSBs in these countries; 69 ops identified for further examination. Move towards cost efficiencies and synergies in overseas mkt @PMOIndia @FinMinIndia @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/tVYMcEmXK3— Rajeev kumar (@rajeevkumr) March 1, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.
पीएनबी समेत अन्य पब्लिक सेक्टर बैंकों में हुए महाघोटाले के बाद सरकार ने नकेल कसना शुरू कर दिया है। वित्त मंत्रालय ने सभी बैंकों के लिए 15 दिन की डेडलाइन तय की है, जिसके दौरान उनको सभी तरह के अपने ऑपरेशनल और टेक्नीकल सिस्टम को साफ करना होगा।
27 फरवरी 2018