महाघोटलाः वित्त मंत्रालय ने बैंकों के लिए तय की 15 दिन की डेडलाइन, तय होगी जवाबदेही

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 01:44 PM IST
पीएनबी समेत अन्य पब्लिक सेक्टर बैंकों में हुए महाघोटाले के बाद सरकार ने नकेल कसना शुरू कर दिया है। वित्त मंत्रालय ने सभी बैंकों के लिए 15 दिन की डेडलाइन तय की है, जिसके दौरान उनको सभी तरह के अपने ऑपरेशनल और टेक्नीकल सिस्टम की सफाई करनी होगी। ऐसा इसलिए ताकि आगे किसी भी तरह का घोटाला न हो। इसके साथ ही बैंकों को पहले से चल रहे सभी प्राइवेट कंपनियों के लोन, व एनपीए के बारे में जानकारी देनी होगी। 
सीनियर अधिकारियों पर गिरेगी गाज
वित्त मंत्रालय में वित्तीय सेवा विभाग के सचिव राजीव कुमार ने कहा कि 15 दिन की मियाद के बाद भी अगर बैंकों ने सिस्टम को अपग्रेड और पुराने रिस्क को दुरस्त करने में किसी तरह की कार्यवाही नहीं की तो फिर सीनियर अधिकारियों पर सारी जवाबदेही तय की जाएगी।  
 


17 बैंकों पर पड़ा असर
महाघोटाले से देश की सभी बैंकों को कुल मिला कर 176 अरब रुपये से ज्यादा की चपत लगने की आशंका है। इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट ने कहा है कि उसने महाघोटाले के खुलासे के बाद से अब तक नीरव मोदी, मेहुल चोकसी के 105 से अधिक बैंक खाते और 29 प्रॉपर्टी को सील कर दिया है। 

इन बैंकों ने दिया लोन
जिन बैंकों ने नीरव मोदी की कंपनी फायरस्टार इंटरनेशनल लिमिटेड को लोन दिया उसमें पीएनबी के अलावा सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (194 करोड़), देना बैंक (153.25 करोड़), विजया बैंक (150.15 करोड़), बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (127 करोड़), सिंडिकेट बैंक (125 करोड़), ओरियंटल बैंक ऑफ कॉमर्स (120 करोड़), यूनियन बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (110 करोड़) व इलाहाबाद बैंक, आईडीबीआई बैंक 100 करोड़ प्रत्येक शामिल है। 

जून 2015 तक दिया 1980 करोड़ का लोन
इन बैंकों ने एक कंशोर्शियम और व्यक्तिगत तौर पर नीरव की कंपनी फायरस्टार इंटरनेशनल को जून 2015 तक करीब 1980 करोड़ रुपये का लोन दिया था। इसके अलावा बैंकों ने 500 करोड़ रुपये का अतिरिक्त लोन दिया था। इसमें से केवल 90 करोड़ रुपये कंपनी ने बैंक को चुका दिया है।

if having problem with banks than can write a complaint here
Banking Beema

बैंक से है किसी तरह की दिक्कत तो यहां पर करें शिकायत. हल होगी आपकी सारी परेशानियां

23 फरवरी 2018

23 फरवरी 2018

rbi cautions bank customers on fake official website
Banking Beema

सावधान! RBI की इस 'ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट' पर ना करें अपना बैंक खाता वेरिफाई, हो सकता है बड़ा नुकसान

9 फरवरी 2018

cashless payment puts banks to bleed by 38 thousand crore rupees
Banking Beema

कैशलेस के चक्कर में बैंकों को लगी 3800 करोड़ की चपत, ये है मामला

29 सितंबर 2017

atm to dispense 200 rupee note in new year as banks cites this major problem
Banking Beema

नए साल तक एटीएम से हाथ नहीं आएगा 200 का नोट, ये फंसा पेंच

17 अक्टूबर 2017

yes bank sacks 2500 employees before festive season due to automation
Banking Beema

अब इस बड़े बैंक ने 2500 से अधिक कर्मचारियों को नौकरी से निकाला, ये है वजह

21 सितंबर 2017

banks to soon follow 5 day working as saturday sunday will be off
Banking Beema

वीकेंड में नहीं खुलेंगे बैंक, बढ़ सकती हैं नौकरीपेशा लोगों की दिक्कतें

8 अगस्त 2017

government forms panel to look into merger of banks
Banking Beema

देश भर में रह जाएंगे 5-6 बड़े बैंक, मर्जर के लिए सरकार ने किया पैनल का गठन

31 अक्टूबर 2017

madras highcourt directs irdai to enhance personal accident insurance cover
Banking Beema

मद्रास HC का आदेश, सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में घायलों को मिले 15 लाख का मुआवजा

29 अक्टूबर 2017

Bank strike: Over 10 lakh bank workers representing 9 PSU bank unions to be on strike today 
Banking Beema

10 लाख से ज्यादा बैंक कर्मचारी हड़ताल पर, बंद रहेंगे सभी सरकारी बैंक 

22 अगस्त 2017

rbi monetary policy announcement on thursday, will get diwali gift or not
Banking Beema

आज आएगी आरबीआई की मॉनेटरी पॉलिसी, नहीं कम होगी आपकी EMI, ये है वजह

4 अक्टूबर 2017

श्रीदेवी की मौत पर स्वामी का चौंकाने वाला बयान! समेत दोपहर की 10 बड़ी खबरें

अमर उजाला टीवी पर देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल, क्राइम, सिनेमा, फैशन और धर्म से जुड़ी खबरें LIVE देख सकते हैं, हमारे LIVE बुलेटिन्स हैं - यूपी न्यूज सुबह 9 बजे, न्यूज ऑवर दोपहर 1 बजे, यूपी न्यूज शाम 7 बजे

27 फरवरी 2018

SRIDEVI DEAD BODY POSTMORTEM AGAIN, THERE MAY BE DELAY IN BRINGING THE DEADBODY BACK TO MUMBAI 3:01

श्रीदेवी के आखिरी दीदार में अभी और वक्त लगेगा! केस में आया नया ट्विस्ट

27 फरवरी 2018

Rahul Gandhi conducts roadshow in Hubli 1:07

राहुल गांधी ने किया रोड शो, देखने को मिली भीड़

27 फरवरी 2018

BOLLYWOOD TOP 10: sridevi death is now turned to murder mystery 5:02

श्रीदेवी की मौत से कंगना को लगा सदमा, हो गई बीमार

27 फरवरी 2018

video is going viral of Pakistani news anchors fight during news bulletin 1:03

VIDEO: जब कैमरे के सामने झगड़ पड़े दो एंकर्स, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

27 फरवरी 2018

Look out circular issued to more than 10 executives of firms of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi
India News

PNB Scam: नीरव-मेहुल के फर्म के 10 से ज्यादा एग्जीक्यूटिव को लुकआउट नोटिस जारी

26 फरवरी 2018

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi's passport canceled, preparation for declaration of fugitive
India News

नीरव मोदी और मेहुल चोकसी का पासपोर्ट रद्द, भगोड़ा घोषित कराने की तैयारी

25 फरवरी 2018

Mehul Choksi said to Gitanjali staff- Now it is difficult to give salary, injustice against me
India News

मेहुल चोकसी ने कहा- मुझे अपनी बेगुनाही साबित करने में वक्त लगेगा, मेरे खिलाफ अन्याय का माहौल

24 फरवरी 2018

PNB Scam accussed mehul choksi wrote letter to their employee
India News

PNB फ्रॉड केस: भांजे के बाद मामा ने कर्मचारियों से कहा, नौकरी ढूंढ लो

24 फरवरी 2018

ED attaches 21 immovable properties of nirav modi worth Rs 523 crore
India News

नीरव मोदी के खिलाफ जारी है छापेमारी का सिलसिला, 523 करोड़ की 21 संपत्ति जब्त

24 फरवरी 2018

blame game on pnb scam arun jaitley and kapil sibal on the board
India News

जेटली बोले- फ्रॉड रोकने के लिए तीसरी आंख खोलें रेगुलेटर्स, सिब्बल ने पूछा- नेता क्या करेंगे?

24 फरवरी 2018

