चंद्रशेखर गौड ने RBI पर फाइल की RTI, बैंक धोखाधड़ी की मांगी जानकारी

RTI activist C Gaud: Most cases are related to SBI-1197 where Rs 12,012.77 Cr is involved. Allahabad Bank comes 2nd with 381 cases where Rs 2855.45 Cr involved. PNB comes 3rd-99 cases with Rs 2526.55 Cr involved. RBI said data on extent of loss is not available with them. (09.09) https://t.co/QQXdyqrJ3Y