#BUDGET 2018: जेटली का बड़ा ऐलान, AADHAR की तर्ज पर अब हर कंपनी की बनेगी यूनिक ID

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 04:10 PM IST
Arun jaitley said Every company will also be created on the basis of Unique Identity
केंद्र सरकार देश के प्रत्येक उद्योग को आधार की तर्ज पर एक यूनिक आइडेंटिटी (अनूठी पहचान) देने के लिए एक योजना तैयार करेगी। केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने बृहस्पतिवार को लोकसभा में आम बजट 2018-19 पेश करते हुए यह घोषणा की। 

उन्होंने कहा कि आधार ने हर भारतीय को एक पहचान दी है। इसने हमारे लोगों तक कई सरकारी सेवाओं की पहुंच को आसान बनाया है। 

जेटली ने कहा कि हर उद्योग, चाहे वह छोटा हो या बड़ा, को भी एक यूनिक आईडी की जरूरत है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार देश के प्रत्येक उद्योग को एक यूनिक आईडी प्रदान करने के लिए एक योजना तैयार करेगी।

उल्लेखनीय है कि अबतक लगभग 119 करोड़ लोगों को बायोमेट्रिक आधार जारी किए जा चुके हैं और विभिन्न सरकारी व गैर सरकारी संस्थानों में एक निवास पहचान के सबूत के तौर पर आधार कार्ड को पेश करना पड़ता है।

सरकार ने काले धन पर अंकुश लगाने तथा बेहिसाब संपत्ति का पता लगाने को लेकर बैंक खातों तथा पैन नंबर की पुष्टि करने के लिए आधार को अनिवार्य कर दिया है। साथ ही मोबाइल फोन उपयोगकर्ताओं की पहचान सुनिश्चित करने को लेकर मोबाइल फोन सीम के लिए भी आधार अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। 
