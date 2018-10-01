Head Constable Officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (of Moosapet PS) who was on duty for conducting SCTPC exam in Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar— Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) September 30, 2018
trying to console a crying baby, whose mother was writing exam inside the hall. #HumanFaceOfCops#Empathy pic.twitter.com/QudRZbAADu
Salute the honest forces. While there are corrupt officials, its these kind of foot soldiers who step up for nation. They hardly meet ends with their salaries yet bring smiles on public. Face the brunt, stones, weather , pollution on roads, care towards life/death alike. salute— reachaj (@reachaj1) September 30, 2018
Good and kind people do exist in some corner, away away from this dirty world..— human_on_earth (@run61882904) September 30, 2018
Good to see positive side of police being shown. It is very much necessary to change the perception of people. Great initiative Madam 😊 Hope it goes Pan India.— लालू (@lalug999) September 30, 2018
