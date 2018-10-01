शहर चुनें

एक बच्चे को दुलारते पुलिसकर्मी की यह फोटो वायरल क्यों हो रही है?

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 01 Oct 2018 12:35 PM IST
पुलिसकर्मी ने बच्चे को संभाला
पुलिसकर्मी ने बच्चे को संभाला
ख़बर सुनें
बच्चे का पालन पोषण करते हुए करियर पर ध्यान केंद्रित करना आसान काम नहीं। इन दोनों जिम्मेदारियों को अच्छे से निभाने के लिए महिला को ना सिर्फ अपने परिवार बल्कि समाज के लोगों के साथ की भी जरूरत है। तस्वीर में नजर आ रहा यह पुलिसकर्मी इस बात को बखूबी समझता है।
परीक्षार्थी के बच्चे को संभाल

