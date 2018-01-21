Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Bizarre News ›   Weird Stories ›   dont use snow spray birthday boy catches fire on birthday

बर्थडे मनाते समय दोस्तों ने किया कुछ ऐसा, जान जाते जाते बची, देख‌िए VIDEO

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 06:08 PM IST
dont use snow spray birthday boy catches fire on birthday
birthday boy
अक्सर हम जब कभी शादी, बर्थडे या किसी पार्टी में जाते हैं तो आपने देखा होगा सेलिब्रेशन में स्नो स्प्रे का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। हम सभी स्नो स्प्रे का इस्तेमाल तो करते हैं, लेकिन हमें इस बात का जरा भी अंदाजा नहीं हैं कि यह कितना खतरनाक हो सकता है। 
आगे पढ़ें

snow spray accident

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

shah rukh khan on phir bhi dil hai hindustani 18 years
Bollywood

18 साल बाद उभरा शाहरुख का दर्द, खुद की फिल्म को वाहियात बता जताया दर्द

21 जनवरी 2018

shah rukh khan wanted fourth baby called akanksha
Bollywood

52 की उम्र में चौथी बार बाप बनना चाहते हैं शाहरुख, बच्चे के नाम का भी कर दिया खुलासा

21 जनवरी 2018

sharon stone was asked if she ever faced sexual harassment
Hollywood

यौन शोषण के सवाल पर इस एक्ट्रेस ने दिया ऐसा जवाब, इंटरनेट पर 7 लाख लोगों ने देखा

21 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 hina khan back again toy pooh
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 11: हिना खान की जिंदगी में लौटा ये खास शख्स, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को भी होगी जलन

21 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 22th january to 28th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 22 से 28 जनवरी: 6 राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा यह हप्ता

21 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat movie ghoomar song troll on social media
Bollywood

दीपिका की कमर पर चली कैंची तो यूजर्स ने ट्विटर पर उड़ाया मजाक, ऐसे दिए कमेंट्स

21 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 winner shilpa shinde thanks salman khan for encouraging
Television

Bigg Boss 11: बाहर निकलते ही शिल्पा को आई सलमान की याद, खुलेआम कह दी दिल की बात

21 जनवरी 2018

63rd filmfare awards 2018 see full list
Bollywood

63वें फिल्म फेयर अवॉर्ड में इरफान और राजकुमार राव ने जीती बाजी, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

21 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited for engineer posts
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: बंगलूरू मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड में नौकरी का सुनहरा अवसर, ऐसे करें आवेदन

21 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Central Board of Excise and Customs for post of Mechanic and other
Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: 8वीं और 10वीं पास के लिए नौकरी, सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ एक्साइज एंड कस्टम्स में निकली वैकेंसी

21 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Women gifted pack of beers to reporter covering hurricane in Texas
Weird Stories

मूसलाधार बारिश में खड़ा था रिपोर्टर, तभी अनजान महिला ने ये पैकेट देकर कर दिया हैरान

लाइव बुलेटिन में महिला ने कर दिया ऐसा काम, रिपोर्टर ही नहीं लोग भी रह गए थे हैरान

30 अगस्त 2017

TV Reporter Surprised With On Camera Marriage Proposal
Weird Stories

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड ने जिस तरीके से किया शादी के लिए प्रपोज, आप भी कहेंगे प्यार हो तो ऐसा

30 सितंबर 2017

Watch how tractor turned swimming pool is driving Facebook and Whatsapp user crazy
Weird Stories

इसे कहते हैं जुगाड़, ट्रैक्टर को ही बना डाला स्वीमिंग पूल, देखें वीडियो

20 अगस्त 2017

a man sweeping large swarm of mosquitoes in russia
Weird Stories

VIDEO : मच्छरों के साथ शायद ही किसी ने खेला हो ऐसा खेल , देखकर यकीन नहीं होगा

28 अगस्त 2017

19 year old teenager Rosa Dominiguez wins jackpot twice in a week
Weird Stories

19 साल की लड़की ने एक हफ्ते में इतनी बार जीती लॉटरी कि करोड़ों में पहुंचा बैंक बैलेंस

27 जुलाई 2017

Spot circles in this brain teaser puzzle
Weird Stories

इस तस्वीर में हैं कितने सर्किल? ढूंढ़ने के लिए आपके पास हैं सिर्फ 30 मिनट

10 अगस्त 2017

Students forced to study in Toilet at Neemuch School in Madhya Pradesh
Weird Stories

यहां Toilet में होती है पढ़ाई, बकरियों की भी लगती है हाजिरी!

5 अगस्त 2017

No money for last rites jobless son allegedly throws mothers corpse on street in Russia
Weird Stories

अंतिम संस्कार के लिए नहीं थे पैसे, सड़क पर फेंक दी मां की लाश

18 जुलाई 2017

MAN SPOTTED FEEDING ALCOHOL TO TODDLER
Weird Stories

ये क्या! इतने छोटे बच्चे को पिला दी शराब, बताई ये वजह

19 जुलाई 2017

Telangana school teachers wearing helmet in classrooms
Weird Stories

कौन सा पाठ पढ़ाने के लिए हेलमेट पहनकर आते हैं इस स्कूल के टीचर्स?

23 जुलाई 2017

Related Videos

मरने के बाद भी जिंदा रहेंगे ये बॉलीवुड कलाकार, आप भी देखें, कैसे...

बॉलीवुड कलाकारों को हम सिर्फ मनोरंजन की नजर से देखते हैं। लेकिन कुछ कलाकारों के नेक कामों को जानकार आप उनकी इज्जत पहले से ज्यादा करने लगेंगे...आइए देखते हैं कैसे...

21 जनवरी 2018

children Misdeed in the matter of cash in baghpat 1:29

VIDEO: बागपत में बच्चे के साथ कुकर्म, 60 हजार रुपये के लेन-देन का मामला

21 जनवरी 2018

dog falls down into well viral video special story 1:23

कुएं में गिरे कुत्ते की सूझबूझ से बच्ची जान, लोग देखकर हो गए हैरान

21 जनवरी 2018

DEEPIKA PADUKONE GETS A MAKEOVER FOR THE SONG GHOOMAR IN FILM PADMAVAT 1:11

‘पद्मावत’ के घूमर में दीपिका की कमर को बिना दोबारा शूट किए ऐसे छिपाया गया

21 जनवरी 2018

Mehbooba Mufti urges PM Modi, Pakistan to not let J&K become ‘battle ground’ 3:47

महबूबा मुफ्ती की भारत और पाकिस्तान के पीएम से गुहार ‘खून की इस होली को रोकें’

21 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.