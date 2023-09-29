Notifications

Viral Video: देखते ही देखते बकरी को निगल गई 'छिपकली', वीडियो देखकर सहमें लोग

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: ज्योति मेहरा Updated Fri, 29 Sep 2023 12:02 PM IST
इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर एक खतरनाक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें देखते ही देखते एक कोमोडो ड्रैगन पूरी बकरी को निगल जाता है। इस खौफनाक वीडियो को देखकर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स भी सहम गए हैं।

komodo dragon swallowed goat - फोटो : social media

Komodo Dragon Swallows Goat: सोशल मीडिया पर तरह-तरह के वीडियो देखने को मिलते हैं। इनमें जंगल और जानवरों से जुड़े वीडियो भी लोग काफी दिलचस्पी के साथ देखते हैं, लेकिन कई बार कुछ वीडियो ऐसे होते हैं जिन्हें देखकर दिल दहल जाता है। जी हां आज हम आपको एक ऐसी ही वीडियो के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जिसे देखकर आपकी रूह भी कांप जाएगी। दरअसल इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर एक खतरनाक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जिसे देखकर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स भी सहम गए।



जंगल का जीवन आसान नहीं होता किस पल किसका शिकार हो जाए और कौन किसका खाना बन जाए कुछ नहीं कहा जा सकता है। ये वीडियो कुछ ऐसा ही है। असल में ये वीडियो एक बकरी और कोमोडो ड्रैगन का है, जिसमें देखते ही देखते कोमोडो ड्रैगन ने पूरी बकरी को निगल लिया। वीडियो इतना खतरनाक है कि कमजोर दिल वालों का इस वीडियो से दूर रहना ही बेहतर होगा। आइए आपको भी दिखाते हैं ये खौफनाक वीडियो... 


एक बार में निगल गया पूरी बकरी
इस वीडियो में आप देख सकते हैं कि जंगल में एक बकरी जमीन पर पड़ी है। हालांकि उस बकरी को देखकर ऐसा लग रहा है कि वह मरी हुई है। कुछ ही देर बाद वहां पर एक कोमोडो ड्रैगन आया जब उसने आसपास किसी दूसरे जानवर को नहीं पाया तो उसने जमीन पर पड़ी बकरी को अपने खूंखार जबड़ों से दबोच लिया। इसके बाद वह देखते ही देखते पूरी की पूरी बकरी को साबुत ही निगल जाता है। वीडियो में आप देखेंगे कि मिनट भर में कोमोडो ड्रैगन ने बकरी को पूरी तरह खा लिया। 

देखें वीडियो-



इस खौफनाक वीडियो को सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म X (पहले ट्विटर) पर शेयर किया गया है, जिसे अब तक 20 मिलियन यानी 20 लाख से ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है। साथ ही वीडियो को तीन हजार से अधिक लोगों ने लाइक किया है। इसके अलावा लोग इस वीडियो पर कमेंट और शेयर भी कर रहे हैं। 

