Viral Video: देखते ही देखते बकरी को निगल गई 'छिपकली', वीडियो देखकर सहमें लोग

Komodo Dragon Swallows Goat: सोशल मीडिया पर तरह-तरह के वीडियो देखने को मिलते हैं। इनमें जंगल और जानवरों से जुड़े वीडियो भी लोग काफी दिलचस्पी के साथ देखते हैं, लेकिन कई बार कुछ वीडियो ऐसे होते हैं जिन्हें देखकर दिल दहल जाता है। जी हां आज हम आपको एक ऐसी ही वीडियो के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जिसे देखकर आपकी रूह भी कांप जाएगी। दरअसल इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर एक खतरनाक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जिसे देखकर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स भी सहम गए।
The Komodo dragon is the largest extant species of lizard & can eat up to 80% of its body weight in one meal
While it mostly eats carrion, the view of a goat that gets swallowed in one bite is truly impressive
[📹 Ngasu Media]pic.twitter.com/ExQfjIjNV3— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) September 25, 2023
