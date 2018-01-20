Download App
आपकी कल्पना को खूबसूरत एनिमेशन फिल्म में बदल देगा ये रोबोट

बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 09:55 PM IST
robot will turn your imagination into a beautiful animation film
एक रोबोटिक कलाकार आपकी कल्पना को खूबसूरत तस्वीर में बदलने को तैयार है। माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने एक ऐसा एआई (आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलीजेंस) सॉफ्टवेयर विकसित किया है, जो साधारण लिखित जानकारी के आधार पर रंगीन तस्वीरें बना देता है।

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के मुताबिक यह रोबोट सिर्फ निर्देश पर नहीं चलता है, बल्कि इसमें कृत्रिम कल्पनाशील भी है। दावा है कि भविष्य में इस तकनीक की मदद से बस स्क्रिप्ट लिखते ही पूरी एनिमेशन फिल्म बनकर तैयार हो जाएगी। 

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के मुताबिक यह रोबोट बेहद साधारण दृश्यों से कई प्रकार की तस्वीरें बना सकता है। जैसे, डाल पर बैठी चिड़िया और पानी में तैरती डबल डेकर बस। वाशिंगटन स्थित माइक्रोसाफ्ट के डीप लर्निंग तकनीकी सेंटर के शोधकर्ता जियोडांग हि के मुताबिक अगर आप बिंग जैसे सर्च इंजन पर जाते हैं तो आपको चिड़िया की तस्वीर मिल जाएगी।

पर यहां कंप्यूटर से पिक्सल दर पिक्सल तस्वीर बनती है। इससे ऐसी चिड़िया की तस्वीर भी बन सकती है, जो हकीकत में हो ही न क्योंकि इससे बनने वाली तस्वीर यह यूजर के दिए गए निर्देश और एआई की कल्पना पर आधारित होती है।

शब्दों से बनती तस्वीर
एआई को हजारों तस्वीरों और उनके कैप्शन के जरिए ट्रेनिंग दी गई है। इसमें यूजर जिन शब्दों की जानकारी देंगे, वैसी तस्वीर बनेगी। जैसे यूजर अगर बोलेंगे, झील में तैरती लाल डबल डेकर बस, तो इसकी तस्वीर बन जाएगी।   
robot imagination animation film turn your imagination

