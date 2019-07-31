शहर चुनें

Home ›   Bizarre News ›   A five storey building was spotted floating in the Yangtze River China Video viral

जब नदी में अचानक तैरने लगी पांच मंजिला इमारत, वीडियो देख कर सब हुए हैरान

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 31 Jul 2019 02:56 PM IST
तैरती हुई इमारत, चीन
तैरती हुई इमारत, चीन - फोटो : Twitter
अब तक तो आपने पानी में नाव से लेकर बड़े-बड़े जहाजों को ही तैरते देखा होगा, लेकिन जरा सोचिए कि अगर नदी में अचानक पांच मंजिला इमारत तैरने लगे तो। यह देख कर आपको हैरानी तो होगी ही। चीन में भी कुछ ऐसा ही नजारा देखने को मिला है। 
five storey building floating building in china viral video yangtze river china floating restaurant
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

