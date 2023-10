Geneva Motor Show: जिनेवा मोटर शो में उतरे कई कार दिग्गज, उड़ने वाली मोटरसाइकिल खींच रही ध्यान, देखें वीडियो

GIMS Qatar 2023 - Lazareth : The world premiere of the Lazareth LM 496 V2, a motorcycle with the capability to fly, is one of the stunning exotics you get to see at the @Deccqatar pic.twitter.com/bUW8HucWhn

Lots of people from all over the world came to celebrate the opening of the GIMS Qatar with us. One of them was no other than David Beckham himself 😎#gimsqatar23 #genevamotorshow #gimsswiss #DavidBeckham pic.twitter.com/Dgm13qETAi