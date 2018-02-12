अपना शहर चुनें

दमदार इंजन नहीं, ज्यादा माइलेज देने वाली होनी चाहिए कार

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 02:46 PM IST
Car customers likes mileage than Powerful engine
car mileage
ग्रेटर नोएडा में चले रहे ऑटो एक्सपो में आपको भी कई कारें पंसद आई होंगी। इस एक्सपो में कई नई तकनीक भी सामने आई हैं, वहीं इस बार इलेक्ट्रिक कारों का भी बोलबाला देखने को मिला, लेकिन ऑटोमोबाइल में तमाम डेवलपमेंट के बाद भी लोग कार खरीदते समय उसकी पावर के बजाय, उसका माइलेज देखते हैं। एक रिपोर्ट की मानें तो दो तिहाई लोग माइलेज को पहली प्राथमिकता देते हैं।

यह आंकड़ा अमेरिका की फोर्ड कंपनी द्वारा 11 देशों में कराए गए सर्वे में सामने आई है। इस रिपोर्ट से एक खास बात सामने आई है कि भारत के साथ-साथ चीन, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, सिंगापुर और न्यूजीलैंड जैसे देशों के लोग भी कार खरीदते समय सबसे पहले उसकी माइलेज की बात करते हैं और उसके बाद ही इंजन की शक्ति की बात होती है। इस सर्वे में तमाम देशों के करीब 9 हजार कार चालकों को शामिल किया गया था।
माइलेज के पीछे क्यों भाग रहे हैं लोग?
