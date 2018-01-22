Download App
ऑटो एक्सपो 2018: आ रही भारत की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक स्पोर्ट्सबाइक, ये होगी कीमत

Vishal Ahlawat Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 10:15 AM IST
Emflux ONE: India first electric sportbike to launch at the Auto Expo 2018
emflux model 1
बेंगलुरु स्थित की एक दोपहिया वाहन स्टार्टअप कंपनी Emflux Motors देश की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक सुपरबाइक लाने जा रही है। इसकी लॉन्चिंग फरवरी में होने वाले 2018 ऑटो एक्सपो में हो सकती है। कंपनी Emflux Model 1 नाम की बाइक लॉन्च करेगी जो 600-650 सीसी सेगमेंट में मुकाबला करेगी। 

इंजन की बात करें तो बाइक में लिक्विड कूल्ड AC इंडक्शन मोटर दी गई है जो 67 बीएचपी की पावर और 84 एनएम का टॉर्क जेनरेट करेगी। इसमें सैमसंग की लीथियम आयन बैटरियां लगी होंगी।
बाइक की कीमत और टॉप स्पीड
emflux emflux one auto expo electric sportbike

