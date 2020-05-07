टेस्ला के मालिक Elon Musk ने बेटे का नाम रखा X Æ A-12, सोशल मीडिया पर मीम और कमेंट्स की बाढ़, बदलना पड़ सकता है नाम

We need the name we literally need it https://t.co/ZnhOxf3vfn— Colombiana (@priscillabanana) May 5, 2020
•X, the unknown variable ⚔️— ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020
•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)
•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍
+
(A=Archangel, my favorite song)
(⚔️🐁 metal rat)
A pic of you holding the baby would break the internet ... please share one 🤞— Viv 🐉 (@flcnhvy) May 5, 2020
the nurse when grimes and elon said to put “X Æ A-12” on the birth certificate pic.twitter.com/12lX6kWd3L— ♏︎ (@vxxxdhxxx) May 6, 2020
“go to your room”— loser ⋆ (@tristehomo) May 6, 2020
X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/8BuGtVhqJ3
Teacher: “How do you pronounce your name?— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 6, 2020
X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/fGH4fcNK7k
This is how Elon Musk came up his son's name - "X Æ A-12" pic.twitter.com/BVV7R2AIyF— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 6, 2020
#ElonMusk after named his child— Gujarati Chhokro (@pubgkadeewana) May 6, 2020
"X Æ A-12". pic.twitter.com/rTI9fOM0Bj
the substitute when he asks elon and grimes’ kid for her name and she says “sasha archangel” while pointing at X Æ A-12 pic.twitter.com/hixTkdUm19— mitch (@micheIIej) May 6, 2020
Elon Musk: You're grounded. Go to your sleep chamber.— all good (@poop420guy69) May 6, 2020
X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/mAjTKqKHF3
Grimes: Son! It’s time to wake up— Juan Delgado Jr (@Juan_Billion) May 6, 2020
X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/Dvo1nNLm4A
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.