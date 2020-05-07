शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
टेस्ला के मालिक Elon Musk ने बेटे का नाम रखा X Æ A-12, सोशल मीडिया पर मीम और कमेंट्स की बाढ़, बदलना पड़ सकता है नाम

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 07 May 2020 02:36 PM IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk with his newborn baby
Tesla CEO Elon Musk with his newborn baby - फोटो : Social Media
अमेरिका की दिग्गज इलेक्ट्रिक कार निर्माता कंपनी Tesla (टेस्ला) और अंतरिक्ष के क्षेत्र में काम करने वाली कंपनी SpaceX (स्पेस एक्स) के सीईओ Elon Musk (एलन मस्क) ने अपने नवजात बच्चे का ऐसा अनोखा नाम रखा, जिससे दुनिया अचरज में पड़ गई। मस्क की गर्लफ्रेंड और संगीतकार Grimes (ग्रिम्स) ने मंगलवार को उनके पहले बच्चे को जन्म दिया।

अरबपति मस्क ने सोशल मीडिया ट्विटर पर अपने बच्चे की फोटो दुनिया के साथ शेयर की और लिखा- ए बेबी बॉय (लड़का है)। 
जब लोगों ने बच्चे के नाम के बारे में पूछना शुरू किया, तो मस्क ने ट्विटर पर अपने 33.7 मिलियन फॉलोअर्स को बताया कि उसका नाम X Æ A-12 होगा। इसके बाद उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि बच्चे का जन्म हो चुका है और मां और बच्चा दोनों स्वस्थ हैं। 
 
elon musk tesla elon musk baby

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

