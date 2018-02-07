अपना शहर चुनें

Auto Expo 2018: मारुति सुजुकी ने पेश की कॉन्सेप्ट कार ConceptFutureS

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 11:20 AM IST
दो साल पहले 2016 में मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया ने कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी विटारा ब्रेजा को ऑटो एक्सपो में प्रदर्शित किया था। इसके बाद जब यह गाड़ी सड़क पर उतरी तो धूम मच गई। इस साल भी ऑटो एक्सपो में मारुति ने एक कॉन्सेप्ट कार को प्रदर्शित किया है। ConceptFutureS नाम की इस गाड़ी को देश में कॉम्पैक्ट कारों की बढ़ती मांग की वजह से बनाया गया है।

मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर आयुकावा ने कहा है कि भारतीय ग्राहकों के बीच कॉम्पैक्ट कारों की मांग और चलन बढ़ा है। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत में बनने और लॉन्च ‌होने वाली 75% कारें छोटी और कॉम्पैक्ट होती हैं। यही वजह है कि देश के टॉप तीन सेग्मेंट में इन कारों का बोलबाला है।

आयुकावा का दावा है कि यह कार भले ही कॉम्पैक्ट है लेकिन इसके फीचर्स एसयूवी जैसे ही हैं। ऑटो एक्सपो में होंडा सिविक तथा होंडा अमेज का नया वर्जन भी शोकेस किया गया है।
