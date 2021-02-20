शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   We have to push back against the Chinese government’s economic abuses: Joe Biden

जो बाइडन बोले, हमें चीन की गलत आर्थिक नीतियों का करना होगा मुकाबला 

Amit Mandal वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Published by: Amit Mandal
Updated Sat, 20 Feb 2021 03:21 AM IST
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन ने चीन के साथ संबंधों को जटिल बताया है। साथ ही उन्होंने यूरोप और एशिया के साथ मिलकर काम करने की भी बात कही है। बाइडन ने कहा कि हमें चीन के साथ लंबे रणनीतिक प्रतिस्पर्धा के लिए तैयारी करनी होगी। अमेरिका, यूरोप और एशिया शांति और समृद्धि के लिए किस तरह काम करते हैं, यह देखना महत्वपूर्ण होगा। 
बाइडन ने कहा- चीन के सात प्रतिस्पर्धा बहुत कड़ी होने जा रही है। मैं ऐसी ही उम्मीद करता हूं, मैं ग्लोबल सिस्टम में यकीन रखता हूं और पिछले 70 साल में यूरोप और अमेरिका ने इंडो-पेसिफिक क्षेत्र में अपने सहयोगियों के साथ मिलकर काम किया है। 




बाइडन ने कहा कि हमें चीनी सरकार की गलत आर्थिक नीतियों का मुकाबला करना होगा। हर किसी को उसी नियम के साथ आगे बढ़ना होगा।  





 

world international us china relation china joe biden

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

