ईरान से तेल खरीदने वाली चीन की कंपनियों पर अमेरिका ने लगाए नए प्रतिबंध

US Secretary of State: US imposed new sanctions against Chinese companies that transported Iranian oil contrary to the US sanctions, denying Iran regime revenues for destabilizing conduct at expense of Iranian people. We'll take action on any sanctionable Iranian oil transaction. pic.twitter.com/v6wVMrUU3A— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र में चीन को आगाह करते हुए इस बात का एलान किया है कि बीजिंग द्वारा व्यापार व्यवस्था में गड़बड़ी किए जाने का समय खत्म हो गया है।
26 सितंबर 2019