ईरान से तेल खरीदने वाली चीन की कंपनियों पर अमेरिका ने लगाए नए प्रतिबंध

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 26 Sep 2019 07:07 AM IST
माइक पोम्पियो (फाइल फोटो)
अमेरिका ने बुधवार को ईरान से कच्चा तेल खरीदने के लिए चीन की कंपनियों पर नए प्रतिबंध लगाने की घोषणा की। संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका के राज्य सचिव माइक पोम्पियो ने कहा है कि अमेरिका ने ऐसी चीनी कंपनियों के खिलाफ नए प्रतिबंध लगाए हैं जो अमेरिकी प्रतिबंधों के बावजूद ईरान के तेल की खरीद कर रही हैं। 
अमेरिका और ईरान के बीच बातचीत शुरू कराने के लिए यूरोप की ओर से लगातार प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं, लेकिन अमेरिका इस मामले में दबाव बढ़ा रहा है। संयुक्त राष्ट्र में ईरान का विरोध करने वाले समूह के साथ अलग बातचीत में पोम्पियो ने कहा कि चीनी कंपनियों के खिलाफ यह कार्रवाई अमेरिकी प्रतिबंधों का उल्लंघन करने के लिए की गई है।
