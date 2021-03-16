शहर चुनें

US Representative Deb Haaland has been confirmed as Secretary of the Interior

अमेरिका: डेब हालैंड को बनाया गया आंतरिक मामलों का सचिव, इस अहम काम को देंगी अंजाम

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Tue, 16 Mar 2021 07:18 AM IST
अमेरिकी सांसद डेब हालैंड
अमेरिकी सांसद डेब हालैंड - फोटो : twitter
अमेरिकी सांसद डेब हालैंड को आंतरिक मामलों का सचिव बनाया गया है। वह पहली अमेरिकी मूल निवासी हैं जो कैबिनेट एजेंसी का प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगी और जलवायु परिवर्तन को लेकर राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन की योजनाओं को आगे बढ़ाने का काम करेंगी। 
यूएस सीनेट ने 51-40 मतों से उनकी नियुक्ति पर मुहर लगाई। उन्हें रिपब्लिकनों का भी साथ मिला जिनमें दक्षिण कैरोलिना से सीनेटर लिंडसे ग्राहम, अलास्का से सीनेटर लिसा मुर्कोवस्की और डान सुलिवन और मैन सीनेटर सुसान कोलिंस शामिल है।

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates.

