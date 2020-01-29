शहर चुनें

अमेरिकी सदन में चीन के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव पास, दलाईलामा के मामले में हस्तक्षेप पर प्रतिबंध की धमकी

एएनआई, वॉशिंगटन Updated Wed, 29 Jan 2020 01:43 PM IST
Dalai Lama
Dalai Lama - फोटो : ANI
अमेरिकी सदन में बुधवार को चीन के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव पास हुआ है। यह प्रस्ताप दलाई लामा के उत्तराधिकारी में चीन के दखल देने के खिलाफ अमेरिकी सदन में लाया गया था। बिल में कहा गया है कि अगर चीन दलाई लामा का उत्तराधिकारी चुनने की प्रक्रिया में हस्तक्षेप करेगा तो उसपर प्रतिबंध लगाया जाएगा।
