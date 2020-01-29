अमेरिकी सदन में चीन के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव पास, दलाईलामा के मामले में हस्तक्षेप पर प्रतिबंध की धमकी

US House passes bill against China interfering in Dalai Lama's succession. The bill mentions that China will be subject to sanctions if it interferes in the succession process. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/MpVLy1ZQUw— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020
कोरोना वायरस का आतंक इस कदर छाया है कि चीन में बाजार पर इसका गंभीर असर नजर आने लगा है। डाउ जोन्स में तेजी से गिरावट दर्ज की जा रही है। डाउ जोन्स सोमवार को 424 अंक तक गिर गया। चीन के बाजार तीन फरवरी तक बंद कर दिए गए हैं।
29 जनवरी 2020