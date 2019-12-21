शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   US Congressman Joe Wilson praises PM Narendra Modi at US House of Representatives

अमेरिकी सांसद ने की पीएम मोदी की तारीफ, कहा- डोनाल्ड ट्रंप द्वारा स्वागत करना असाधारण

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 21 Dec 2019 05:06 AM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
अमेरिकी प्रतिनिधि सभा में अमेरिकी सांसद जो विल्सन ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की तारीफ की। अमेरिकी सांसद ने हाउस ऑफ रिप्रजंटेटिव में गुरुवार को कहा कि भारतीय संसद ने कई पार्टियों के सहयोग से अनुच्छेद 370 को हटाने, प्रधानमंत्री की आर्थिक विकास को गति देने, भ्रष्टाचार से लड़ने और लैंगिक तथा जातीय और धार्मिक भेदभाव को समाप्त करने की कोशिश को समर्थन देने का फैसला किया। 
उन्होंने आगे कहा कि सितंबर में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप द्वारा हाउडी मोदी के लिए पीएम मोदी के स्वागत में ह्यूस्टन में उपस्थित होना असाधारण था। 52,000 व्यक्तियों के भाग लेने के साथ, यह अमेरिकी इतिहास में किसी देश के प्रमुख के लिए सबसे बड़ा स्वागत कार्यक्रम था।





दक्षिणी कैरोलिना से रिपब्लिकन सांसद ने कहा कि अमेरिकी दुनिया का सबसे पुराना लोकतंत्र है और भारत को दुनिया के सबसे विशाल लोकतंत्र के रूप में सफल देखकर प्रसन्न है। विल्सन ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी द्वारा स्वतंत्रता दिवस का संबोधन प्रेरणादायक था। 
joe wilson narendra modi us house of representatives
