अमेरिकी सांसद ने की पीएम मोदी की तारीफ, कहा- डोनाल्ड ट्रंप द्वारा स्वागत करना असाधारण

US Congressman Joe Wilson: At the same time,Indian Parliament, with multiparty support, voided the constitutional autonomy of Kashmir, supporting PM's efforts to boost economic development,fight corruption, and end gender,caste,&religious discrimination.

US Congressman Joe Wilson: In September, it was extraordinary to be present in Houston for the Howdy Modi welcome of Prime Minister Modi by President Donald Trump. With 52,000 persons attending, it was the largest welcome event in American history for a head of state. https://t.co/K55IGxI5mJ