अमेरिका ने यूएई की दो कंपनियों पर लगाए प्रतिबंध, ईरानी एयरलाइन की सहायता का है आरोप

अमेरिका ने बुधवार को संयुक्त अरब अमीरात की दो कंपनियों पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिए। इन दोनो कंपनियों पर ईरानी एयरलाइन महान को सामग्री पहुंचाने का आरोप है। अमेरिकी राजकोषीय विभाग ने यह जानकारी दी है।

United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on two United Arab Emirates-based companies, the US Treasury Department said, accusing them of providing material support to Iranian airline Mahan Air: Reuters