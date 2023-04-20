Britain: ब्रिटेन मैराथन में संबलपुरी साड़ी पहनकर दौड़ी भारतीय महिला, वायरल हुईं तस्वीरें

भारतीय पूरी दुनिया में कहीं भी हों वह अपनी संस्कृति को कभी नहीं भूलते, ऐसी ही संस्कृति की झलक ब्रिटेन में देखने को मिली है। ब्रिटेन की एक भारतीय महिला ने पारंपरिक संबलपुरी साड़ी पहनकर मैनचेस्टर में 42.5 किलोमीटर की मैराथन दौड़ लगाई।

Madhusmita Jena, an Indian living in Manchester, UK, comfortably runs Manchester marathon 2023 in a lovely Sambalpuri Saree

