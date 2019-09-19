शहर चुनें

Two magnitude 6.1 earthquakes struck in Indonesia says European Mediterranean Seismological Centre

6.1 तीव्रता के दो भूंकप झटकों से हिला इंडोनेशिया, सुनामी की चेतावनी नहीं

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जावा Updated Thu, 19 Sep 2019 02:57 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Amarujala
ख़बर सुनें
यूरोपियन-मेडिटेरेनियन सीस्मोलॉजिकल सेंटर (ईएमएससी) ने जानकारी दी है कि इंडोनेशिया में पिछले एक घंटे में 6.1 तीव्रता के दो भूकंप आए हैं। भूकंप के झटकें इंडोनेशिया के पश्चिमी पूर्वी जावा प्रांत में महसूस किए गए हैं। अभी तक भूकंप से सुनामी की कोई चेतावनी जारी नहीं की गई। 
मिल रही जानकारी के मुताबिक अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं मिली हैं। 
earthquake java इंडोनेशिया
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

