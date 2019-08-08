शहर चुनें

रूस के सैन्य ठिकाने पर परीक्षण के दौरान विस्फोट, दो की मौत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 06:12 PM IST
धमाका (सांकेतिक)
धमाका (सांकेतिक)
ख़बर सुनें
रूस के सुदूर उत्तर स्थित एक सैन्य ठिकाने पर उपकरणों के परीक्षण के दौरान हुए धमाके में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। रक्षा मंत्रालय ने समाचार एजेंसियों के लिए गुरुवार को जारी बयान में यह जानकारी दी। मंत्रालय ने बताया कि घटना में रक्षा मंत्रालय के छह कर्मचारी और डेवलेपर घायल हुआ है। दो विशेषज्ञों की मौत हुई है। सैन्य ठिकाने पर विकिरण का स्तर सामान्य है।
 
