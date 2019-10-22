शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   Two dead and several injured as police lathicharged protesters in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir

पीओके के मुजफ्फराबाद में प्रदर्शनकारियों पर पुलिस का कहर, लाठीचार्ज में दो की मौत 

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 22 Oct 2019 06:20 PM IST
Lathi Charge in POK
Lathi Charge in POK - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर के मुजफ्फराबाद में कई राजनीतिक पार्टियों के विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान पुलिस ने प्रदर्शनकारियों पर लाठीचार्ज कर दिया। इस लाठीचार्ज में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि कई लोगों के घायल होने की खबर है। 
विज्ञापन
 



 
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल) अपने शहर में मुफ्त काउंसलिंग के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: हत्यारों ने वकील से पूछा-कोर्ट में सरेंडर करना चाहते हैं, क्या करना होगा ?

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Cricket News

VIDEO: जीत के जोश में कोच शास्त्री ने खोया होश, बोले- पिच भाड़ में जाए...

22 अक्टूबर 2019

रवि शास्त्री
रवि शास्त्री
भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

VIDEO: जीत के जोश में कोच शास्त्री ने खोया होश, बोले- पिच भाड़ में जाए...

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Pisces
Horoscope

मीन राशिः आज का राशिफल

22 अक्टूबर 2019

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Oppo Reno2

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
ब्रिटिश शाही परिवार
Education

दुनिया के सबसे चर्चित शाही परिवार के 25 अजीब नियम, जिन्हें मानना जरूरी है

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

मौत से पहले सिर्फ इतना कह पाए थे कादर खान, 120 घंटे तक लड़ते रहे जिंदगी से जंग

22 अक्टूबर 2019

kader khan
kader khan govinda
kader khan amitabh bachchan
kader khan
Bollywood

मौत से पहले सिर्फ इतना कह पाए थे कादर खान, 120 घंटे तक लड़ते रहे जिंदगी से जंग

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Cricket News

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ सीरीज में बने 10 विश्व रिकॉर्ड, रोहित ने अकेले ध्वस्त किए कई कीर्तिमान

22 अक्टूबर 2019

रोहित शर्मा
रोहित शर्मा
रोहित शर्मा
रवींद्र जडेजा
Cricket News

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ सीरीज में बने 10 विश्व रिकॉर्ड, रोहित ने अकेले ध्वस्त किए कई कीर्तिमान

22 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
pok
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Abu Malik
Television

Bigg Boss 13: बाहर निकलते ही अबु मलिक ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, बोले- 'सब कुछ स्क्रिप्टेड है'

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Neha Kakkar
Television

नेहा कक्कड़ को जबरन Kiss कर गया कंटेस्टेंट, विशाल बोले- 'हम पुलिस बुलाने वाले थे लेकिन...'

22 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
एनगिडी के शॉट पर नदीम का कैच
Cricket News

हेलमेट से टकराया जोरदार शॉट और नदीम का कैच, बेहद फिल्मी अंदाज में भारत ने जीता मैच

22 अक्टूबर 2019

रवि शास्त्री
Cricket News

VIDEO: जीत के जोश में कोच शास्त्री ने खोया होश, बोले- पिच भाड़ में जाए...

22 अक्टूबर 2019

ब्रिटिश शाही परिवार
Education

दुनिया के सबसे चर्चित शाही परिवार के 25 अजीब नियम, जिन्हें मानना जरूरी है

22 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
ट्रॉफी के साथ टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

84 साल बाद भारत की ऐसी ऐतिहासिक जीत, दक्षिण अफ्रीका का हाल-बेहाल, टूटे कई रिकॉर्ड्स

22 अक्टूबर 2019

kamlesh tiwari murder case
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: साजिशकर्ताओं ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज, एक दिन पहले करनी थी हत्या

22 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रोफेसर एलन
Delhi NCR

मां की हत्या कर खुदकुशी करने वाले प्रोफेसर स्वभाव से थे बहुत शांत, सहयोगियों ने खोला बड़ा राज

22 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: हत्यारों ने वकील से पूछा-कोर्ट में सरेंडर करना चाहते हैं, क्या करना होगा ?

22 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: नेपाल भागना चाहते थे हत्यारे, सरेंडर को वकील से किया संपर्क

22 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मारे गए कुर्द लड़ाके की तस्वीर के साथ मातम मनाते परिजन। (फाइल फोटो)
World

सीरिया पर फिर से बम बरसा सकती है तुर्की सेना, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने चेतावनी दी

कुर्द लड़ाकों के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोलने वाले तुर्की के राष्ट्रपति रेचेप तैयब एर्दोगन ने फिर से सीरिया में बम बरसाने की धमकी दी है।

22 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Madad Portal
World

विदेश में अगर आए परेशानी तो 'मदद' के लिए भारत सरकार है ना

22 अक्टूबर 2019

ड्रैगन फ्रूट के खेत
World

चीन: पैदावार बढ़ाने का अनोखा तरीका, बल्ब की रोशनी में खूब फल-फूल रही फसल

22 अक्टूबर 2019

दिवाली मनाते डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

अमेरिका में दिवाली का जश्न शुरू, ट्रंप व्हाइट हाउस में गुरुवार को मनाएंगे दिवाली

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Nawaz Sharif
World

नवाज शरीफ की हालत नाजुक, प्लेटलेट्स काउंट कम होकर पहुंचा 12 हजार

22 अक्टूबर 2019

कैप्टन (रिटायर्ड) मोहम्मद सफदर
World

पाकिस्तान: नवाज शरीफ के दामाद सफदर गिरफ्तार, अपनी ही सेना के खिलाफ उगला था जहर

22 अक्टूबर 2019

twins
World

अमेरिकी अस्पताल में बना अनोखा संयोग, जुड़वां बच्चियां-जुड़वां नर्स और 26 साल का अंतर

22 अक्टूबर 2019

नारंगी दाढ़ी के साथ बांग्लादेशी
World

बुजुर्ग बांग्लादेशियों को लुभा रही 'नारंगी दाढ़ी', इस चलन के पीछे यह है वजह

22 अक्टूबर 2019

शेख रशीद (फाइल फोटो)
World

पाक के मंत्री शेख रशीद की गीदड़भभकी, अब तोपें नहीं चलेंगी, सीधे होगा परमाणु युद्ध

22 अक्टूबर 2019

thailand king
World

थाईलैंड के राजा ने अपनी रानी को सभी शाही पदों से हटाया, सारी सुविधाएं भी वापस लीं

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

रोमानिया का वो तानाशाह जो शराब से धोता था हाथ, जनता पर रखता था नजर

चाचेस्कू ने लगातार 25 सालों तक देश पर राज किया और ऐसा किया कि उनके डर से न लोग कुछ बोलते थे और न ही वहां की मीडिया। उन्होंने अपना इतिहास बनाने की कोशिश तो की, लेकिन आज रोमानिया का इतिहास ही उनको पसंद नहीं करता।

22 अक्टूबर 2019

दिल्ली मेट्रो 1:56

उबर एप की मदद से किया जा सकेगा दिल्ली मेट्रो में सफर

22 अक्टूबर 2019

कानपुर देहात 3:48

मुकेश कुमार के अंदाज में गाना गाते हैं कानपुर देहात के नवीन शर्मा

22 अक्टूबर 2019

watch business and technology news in a click including iPhone XR manufacturing in India 3:00

भारत में शुरू हुई iPhone XR की मैन्युफैक्चरिंग, देखें कारोबार और टेक की बड़ी खबरें

22 अक्टूबर 2019

मायावती 2:04

जयपुर में दो बसपा नेताओं के मुंह पर कालिख पोतने का वीडियो हुआ वायरल तो कांग्रेस पर बरसीं मायावती

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

हाफिज सईद-मसूद अजहर (फाइल फोटो)
World

पाक को अमेरिका का कड़ा संदेश- आतंकियों का साथ छोड़े, भारत से खराब रिश्तों की यही है जड़

22 अक्टूबर 2019

उत्तरी आयरलैंड में समलैंगिक विवाह और गर्भपात कानून को मिली मंजूरी
World

उत्तरी आयरलैंड में अब समलैंगिक विवाह और गर्भपात अपराध नहीं

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Benjamin Netanyahu
World

इजराइल में नयी सरकार के गठन में नेतन्याहू फेल, विपक्षी बैनी गैंट्ज ने पेश किया दावा

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Africans migrate irregularly to Europe
World

जान जोखिम में डाल समुद्री यात्राएं करने को तैयार अफ्रीकी प्रवासी

22 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

ब्रिटेन: ऑनलाइन फ्रॉड करने वाले भारत के कॉल सेंटरों पर छापा

22 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रिंस हैरी और प्रिंस विलियम (फाइल फोटो)
World

ब्रिटेन राजघराना: प्रिंस हैरी और प्रिंस विलियम के रिश्तों में दरार, भाई से अलग हुए रास्ते

22 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited