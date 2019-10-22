पीओके के मुजफ्फराबाद में प्रदर्शनकारियों पर पुलिस का कहर, लाठीचार्ज में दो की मौत 

#WATCH Two dead & several injured as police lathicharged protesters in Muzaffarabad (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) today, during a rally carried out by various political parties under the All Independent Parties Alliance (AIPA). pic.twitter.com/gGt4PBnpOu— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019
कुर्द लड़ाकों के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोलने वाले तुर्की के राष्ट्रपति रेचेप तैयब एर्दोगन ने फिर से सीरिया में बम बरसाने की धमकी दी है।
22 अक्टूबर 2019