Twitter: ऐसे खातों को बंद करेगा ट्विटर, एलन मस्क ने की घोषणा, कही यह बात

माइक्रो ब्लॉगिंग प्लेटफॉर्म ट्विटर ने निष्क्रिय खातों को हटाने का फैसला किया है। ट्विटर के सीईओ एलन मस्क ने सोमवार को ट्वीट किया कि ऐसे खाते, जिन पर सालों से कोई गतिविधि नहीं हो रही है, उन्हें हटाया जाएगा। दरअसल ट्विटर पर ऐसे हजारों खाते हैं, जिन पर कोई पोस्ट नहीं डाली जाती है।

We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop