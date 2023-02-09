Turkey-Syria: 'जाको राखे सईंया मार सके ना कोय'... वो मासूम जिंदगियां, जिन्होंने मौत को दे दी मात, देखें वीडियो

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
His smile is priceless, so adorable and so charismatic. I love his charming smile 😍 #TurkeySyriaEarthquake pic.twitter.com/MEFi9mtQjw— Superman (@XxFoxTamer) February 8, 2023
After 70 hours, rescue team pull a child alive in Syria, thank God it can only be a miracle.😯#TurkeySyriaEarthquake pic.twitter.com/0A2ey6Lxe8— Mufti Hilal Ahmad (@MuftiHilalAHMA2) February 9, 2023
A baby and his mother were rescued from the rubble after spending 55 hours in Turkey's Gaziantep. #TurkeyQuake#Turkiye #Turkiye#Turkey #TurkeySyriaEarthquake #TurkeyQuake #earthquakes #Syria #زلزال #زلزال_سوريا_تركيا #TurkeySyriaEarthquake pic.twitter.com/Kt5NFteETZ— Ali Cheema🔥🥀 (@ali_cheema10) February 8, 2023
Young Syrian girl shields her brother beneath the rubble of their destroyed home, trapped under heavy concrete for 17 hours.— Sarah Abushaar (@SarahAbushaar) February 8, 2023
The destruction of human life is unfathomable.
“I beg you to get me out.I’ll do whatever you want. I’ll even be your servant.”💔#TurkeySyriaEarthquake pic.twitter.com/JH31Lssbnd
ซีเรีย : หลังเกิดแผ่นดินไหวรุนแรงหญิงท้องแก่คนนึงก็ได้คลอดทารกใต้ซากปรักหักพังของอาคาร ชาวบ้านได้ยินเสียงเด็กร้องเลยเข้าไปดูพบทารกเพศหญิงส่งเสียงร้อง โดยที่สะดือยังติดกับรกส่วนแม่เสียชีวิตไปแล้ว น่าเศร้าที่น้องเป็นคนเดียวในครอบครัวที่รอดชีวิต…#TurkeySyriaEarthquake pic.twitter.com/axlPKIAnGE— เรื่องสยองขวัญกับคดีฆาตกรรม (@Kadeesayong) February 7, 2023
The miraculous moment when an Israeli rescue team pulls a child from the rubble. #TurkeyEarthquakepic.twitter.com/CsxC5XXg53— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) February 8, 2023
🙏🙏🙏 they are safe 🙏🙏🙏 #Turkey #syriaearthquake #Syrie #TurkeySyriaEarthquake #Turkey pic.twitter.com/fV6BtpBL2T— ░Y░u░n░e░s░h░ (@yunesh_k) February 8, 2023
Pulling a one year old child alive after 53 hours under rubble in Turkey.#WeStandwithShabazGill#INDvsAUS#TurkeySyriaEarthquake#StayStrongJaveriaBhabhi#deprem pic.twitter.com/ZpGRoGLeiz— Ehtisham_Ejaz 🇵🇰 (@Hitmayn51) February 9, 2023
His father sacrificed his life and shielded his bones to protect his little child 😥 Allah o Akbar #earthquake#TurkeyEarthquake #TurkeySyriaEarthquake #syriaearthquake pic.twitter.com/v8zY11LgxM— Shehr Bano Official (@OfficialShehr) February 8, 2023
Watch: A heart-wrenching scene as rescue workers give a little Syrian boy water with a bottle cap before pulling him out of wreckage nearly 45 hours after the Turkey-Syria earthquake. pic.twitter.com/x2DEIitqz5— Zafar (@Znzafarali) February 8, 2023
