ई-मेल लीक विवाद: गुस्साए ट्रंप बोले- अमेरिका में ब्रितानी राजदूत से नहीं रखेंगे कोई नाता

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Updated Tue, 09 Jul 2019 10:21 AM IST
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने सोमवार को घोषणा की कि वह देश में ब्रिटेन के राजदूत से अब आगे किसी तरह का संपर्क नहीं रखेंगे। ट्रंप का यह बयान कूटनीतिक ई-मेलों के लीक होने के बाद आया है जिसमें राजदूत ने ट्रंप को 'अकुशल' बताया है। 
ट्रंप ने राजदूत किम डारोक के बारे में ट्वीट किया, 'मैं राजदूत को नहीं जानता लेकिन अमेरिका में उन्हें कोई पसंद नहीं करता या उनके बारे में किसी के अच्छे विचार नहीं हैं।' वहीं ब्रिटेन इस घटना के बाद से रिश्तों में आई दूरी को पाटने की कोशिश में लगा हुआ है। 




ट्रंप ने ब्रिटिश प्रधानमंत्री टेरेसा मे और उनके प्रतिनिधियों पर निशाना साधते हुए एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट किए। 

उन्होंने कहा, 'अब हम उनसे (राजदूत से) कोई संबंध नहीं रखेंगे।' ट्रंप ने प्रधानमंत्री पद से थेरसा मे की रवानगी का भी स्वागत किया।



 

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

नाबालिग से बलात्कार का मामला, भारतीय व्यक्ति को अमेरिका से जर्मनी प्रत्यर्पित किया गया

जर्मनी में एक नाबालिग से कथित रूप से बलात्कार करने को आरोप में एक भारतीय व्यक्ति को अमेरिका से वापस वहां भेजा गया है।

9 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
नूरुल हसन
World

पाकिस्तान के सबसे भारी-भरकम आदमी की मौत, आईसीयू में छोड़ दिया गया था अकेला

8 जुलाई 2019

वाशिंगटन में बाढ़
World

वाशिंगटन में बाढ़ आने से रेल, बिजली सब ठप, व्हाइट हाउस में भी भरा पानी

9 जुलाई 2019

whatsapp
World

पाक से खतरा: भारतीय सेना की हिदायत, बड़े व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप का हिस्सा न बनें अधिकारी

8 जुलाई 2019

इमरान खान
World

अमेरिकी दौरे के दौरान महंगे होटल में नहीं ठहरेंगे इमरान, राजदूत के घर बिताएंगे समय

8 जुलाई 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू (फाइल)
World

इजरायल में चुनाव से पहले बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू की भारत दौरे की योजना

8 जुलाई 2019

पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते लोग
World

पाकिस्तान में हिंदू लड़कियों के जबरन धर्मांतरण के खिलाफ कनाडा में प्रदर्शन, की ये मांग

8 जुलाई 2019

जस्टिर फॉर कश्मीर का बैनर
World

टीम इंडिया और श्रीलंका के मैच के दौरान भारत विरोधी बैनर लेकर गुजरे विमान

6 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

जर्मनी के फ्रैंकफर्ट में मिला द्वितीय विश्व युद्ध का बम, सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाए गए लोग

7 जुलाई 2019

डोनॉल्ड ट्रंप
World

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप ने एक बार फिर ईरान को आगाह किया, कहा- 'बेहतर होगा सतर्क रहें'

8 जुलाई 2019

