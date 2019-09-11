अफगानिस्तान को मिला भारत का साथ, अकबरुद्दीन बोले- प्रतिबद्धताओं को पूरा करे अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय

Syed Akbaruddin, India's Permanent Representative to UN: Hence, outcomes which have constitutional legitimacy & political mandate & are arrived at in an inclusive & democratic way alone can ensure stability. We, therefore, support Secretary General’s call for direct talks. (2/4)— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019
S Akbaruddin, India's Representative to UN: Support & safe havens enjoyed from beyond Afghanistan’s borders by groups such as Taliban, Haqqani Network, Da'esh, as well as Al Qaeda & its proscribed affiliates, including Lashkar-e-Taiba & Jaish-e-Mohammed, must be addressed. (4/4)— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
संयुक्त राष्ट्र मानवाधिकार संगठन के सत्र के दौरान पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी के नेतृत्व में पाकिस्तानी प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने जम्मू-कश्मीर पर मनगढ़ंत कहानी सुनाई।
11 सितंबर 2019