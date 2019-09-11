शहर चुनें

अफगानिस्तान को मिला भारत का साथ, अकबरुद्दीन बोले- प्रतिबद्धताओं को पूरा करे अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, वाशिंगटन Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 11:21 AM IST
सैयद अकबरुद्दीन
सैयद अकबरुद्दीन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
संयुक्त राष्ट्र में भारत के स्थाई प्रतिनिधि सैयद अकबरुद्दीन ने  संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद में आयोजित अगानिस्तान में संयुक्त राष्ट्र सहायता मिशन (UNAMA) की त्रैमासिक बैठक में कहा कि अफगानिस्तान के विकास में भारत निरंतर योगदान देता रहेगा। 
उन्होंने कहा कि यह बैठक ऐसे समय हो रही है जब अफगानिस्तान अपनी आजादी का शतक पूरा करने वाला है। अफगानिस्तान में लोकतांत्रिक रूप से चुनी गई सरकार अपने मुद्दों के शांतिपूर्ण समाधान का प्रयास कर रही है।




अकबरुद्दीन ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय से कहा कि आतंकवाद के खिलाफ लड़ाई में अफगान सुरक्षा बलों के लिए की गई प्रतिबद्धताओं को पूरा करके उनके प्रति अपना समर्थन जारी रखने की आवश्यकता है।

अफगानिस्तान और उसके सीमाई क्षेत्र में आतंक फैला रहे तालिबान, हक्कानी नेटवर्क, आईएस और उसके समर्थित समूह जैसे लश्कर ए तैयबा और जैश ए मोहम्मद के खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई की जानी चाहिए।






 
विमर्श आर्यन ने पाकिस्तान को दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब
World

संयुक्त राष्ट्र में पाकिस्तान ने भारत पर लगाए झूठे आरोप, इस अधिकारी ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

संयुक्त राष्ट्र मानवाधिकार संगठन के सत्र के दौरान पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी के नेतृत्व में पाकिस्तानी प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने जम्मू-कश्मीर पर मनगढ़ंत कहानी सुनाई।

11 सितंबर 2019

बलूचों का विरोध
World

जेनेवा में कश्मीर-कश्मीर चिल्ला रहे पाकिस्तान की इस तरह हुई 'अंतरराष्ट्रीय बेइज्जती', देखें तस्वीरें

11 सितंबर 2019

हर्षवर्धन श्रृंगला (फाइल फोटो)
World

भारतीय राजदूत श्रृंगला बोले: अमेरिकी मीडिया कश्मीर पर एकतरफा तस्वीर दिखा रहा है

11 सितंबर 2019

यूएनएचआरसी में भारत का पक्ष रखतीं विदेश मंत्रालय सचिव (पश्चिम) विजय ठाकुर सिंह
World

पाक ने कश्मीर को माना भारतीय राज्य, कुरैशी के 'नापाक मंसूबों' पर भारत ने इस तरह फेरा पानी

11 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

9/11 हमले की 18वीं बरसी पर अफगानिस्तान में अमेरिकी दूतावास पर हमला

11 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

भारत की ‘वाटर आंटियां’ दिखा रहीं हैं गांवों में बेहतर जिंदगी की राह

11 सितंबर 2019

President Ramnath Kovind with Iceland President Johannesson
World

आतंक पर भारत के रुख के समर्थन में आया आइसलैंड, राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने किया धन्यवाद

11 सितंबर 2019

Elon Musk and Jack Ma meets for the first time in Shanghai
World

बढ़ती आबादी नहीं, उसमें गिरावट बड़ी चिंता, एलन मस्क और जेक मा ने पहली बार साझा किया मंच

11 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

सोशल मीडिया पर मौजूद 79 प्रतिशत कंटेंट आम लोग कर रहे तैयार

11 सितंबर 2019

यूएनएचआरसी में भारत का पक्ष रखतीं विदेश मंत्रालय सचिव (पूर्व) विजय ठाकुर सिंह
World

यूएनएचआरसी में भारत ने खोली पाक की कलई, आतंकवाद फैलाने से लेकर धार्मिक अत्याचारों पर घेरा

10 सितंबर 2019

टीडीपी प्रमुख चंद्रबाबू नायडू और उनके बेटे नारा लोकेश को किया गया नजरबंद

आंध्रप्रदेश में टीडीपी के कार्यकर्ताओं पर हो रहे कथित हमले को लेकर गुंटूर जिले के अतमाकुर गांव जाने की कोशिश कर रहे पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू और उनके बेटे को नजरबंद कर दिया गया है।

11 सितंबर 2019

Iphone 11 iphone 11 pro iphone 11 pro max india price availability price and feature 1:44

Apple iPhone 11 सीरीज की भारतीय कीमत का ऐलान, शुरुआत 64, 990 रुपये से

11 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान 2 3:13

चंद्रयान 2 की लैंडिंग में चूक की एक वजह हो सकता है मौसम, वैज्ञानिक कर रहे हैं अध्ययन

10 सितंबर 2019

यूएनएचआरसी 1:28

UNHRC में कश्मीर पर पाकिस्तान ने सुनाई झूठी कहानी तो भारत ने ऐसे दिया कड़ा जवाब

10 सितंबर 2019

ड्रीमगर्ल 1:28

कैमरे देख कुछ इस तरह मचले आयुष्मान, अपनी हीरोइन का ग्लैमर भी कर दिया फीका

10 सितंबर 2019

शाह महमूद कुरैशी (फाइल फोटो)
World

यूएनएचआरसी में पाक विदेश मंत्री कुरैशी ने अलापा कश्मीर का राग, पेश किया झूठ का पुलिंदा

10 सितंबर 2019

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

अब डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार जॉन बोल्टन को किया बर्खास्त, बताई वजह

10 सितंबर 2019

कर्बला जुलूस में हादसा (फाइल फोटो)
World

इराक: कर्बला में जुलूस के दौरान मची भगदड़, 31 की मौत

10 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

सीआईए ने अमेरिकी चुनाव में हस्तक्षेप मामले में एक जासूस को रूस से निकाला

10 सितंबर 2019

रामी रेंजर
World

ब्रिटिश संसद के उच्च सदन के लिए नामित हुए भारतीय मूल के उद्योगपति रामी रेंजर

10 सितंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर
World

इस जगह पर हर घंटे हजारों बार चमकती है बिजली, रात में चैन से नहीं सो पाते लोग

10 सितंबर 2019

