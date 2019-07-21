शहर चुनें

Suicide blast in pakistan's Hospital trauma Centre, more than three killed and eight injured

पाकिस्तान में बड़ा आत्मघाती हमला, तीन लोगों की मौत, आठ घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 21 Jul 2019 10:57 AM IST
पाकिस्तान में एक बड़ा बम धमाका हुआ है। डेरा इस्माइल खान में जिला मुख्यालय अस्पताल के ट्रॉमा सेंटर के अंतर एक आत्मघाती विस्फोट हुआ। इस विस्फोट में तीन की लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि आठ घायल हैं। पाक मीडिया के अनुसार ये खबर दी गई है। 
suicide blast in pakistan bomb blast in pak bom blast suicide blast district headquarter hospital dera ismail khan trauma centre पाकिस्तान में आत्मघाती हमला
