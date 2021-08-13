बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Six people were killed in a mass shooting in the city of Plymouth in southwest England

इंग्लैंड: प्लायमाउथ शहर में हुई गोलीबारी, छह लोगों की मौत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लंदन Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Fri, 13 Aug 2021 06:28 AM IST

सार

  • पुलिस ने किया आतंकवादी घटना से इंकार
  • ब्रिटेन में दुनिया में सबसे कम बंदूक हत्या दर है
सांकेतिक तस्वीर...
सांकेतिक तस्वीर... - फोटो : social media

विस्तार

दक्षिण पश्चिम इंग्लैंड के प्लायमाउथ शहर में गुरुवार शाम को गोलीबारी में छह लोग मारे गए। गोलीबारी की इस घटना में संदिग्ध सहित दो महिलाओं और तीन पुरुषों की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने बताया कि एक अन्य महिला की कुछ देर बाद अस्पताल में मौत हो गई।
पुलिस ने कहा कि घटना का आतंकवाद से कोई संबंध नहीं है। ब्रिटेन में दुनिया में सबसे कम बंदूक हत्या दर है और ये सामूहिक गोलीबारी की घटना बेहद चौंकाने वाली है। गृह सचिव प्रीति पटेल ने ट्विटर पर कहा कि प्लायमाउथ की घटना चौंकाने वाली है और मेरी संवेदनाएं प्रभावित लोगों के साथ हैं। 




 

world international uk news world news
