थाईलैंड: बैंकाक में कई जगहों पर बम धमाका, दो लोग घायल

Several small explosions heard in Bangkok in at least three locations, two people have suffered minor injuries. Police investigation underway:Reuters #Thailand— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2019
अमेरिकी एयरलाइन की एक फ्लाइट में हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है। दरअसल फ्लाइट में एयर होस्टेस यात्रियों के सामान रखने के कंपार्टमेंट बॉक्स में एक एयर होस्टेस लेटी मिली हैं, जिसे देखकर सब हैरान रह गए।
2 अगस्त 2019