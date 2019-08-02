शहर चुनें

थाईलैंड: बैंकाक में कई जगहों पर बम धमाका, दो लोग घायल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, बैंकाक Updated Fri, 02 Aug 2019 08:59 AM IST
बैंकाक पुलिस
बैंकाक पुलिस - फोटो : iTravel Channel
थाईलैंड की राजधानी बैंकाक में शुक्रवार सुबह तीन स्थानों पर कम तीव्रता के कई बम धमाके हुए। इन धमाकों में कम से कम दो लोगों के घायल होने की सूचना है। स्थानीय पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
जानकारी के अनुसार, बैंकाक के तीन स्थानों पर हुए कम तीव्रता के इन बम धमाकों में दो लोग घायल हुए। जिन्हें इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
 
इससे पहले गुरुवार को थाई पुलिस ने बतया था कि उन्हें बैंकॉक में आसियान के क्षेत्रीय सुरक्षा बैठक आयोजन स्थल के पास नकली बम मिले थे। जिन्हें बम डिस्पोजल यूनिट ने सम्मेलन स्थल से दूर कर दिया था।

 
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

कैशलेस-डिजिटल लेनदेन को बढ़ावा दें सांसद: ओम बिड़ला

लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिड़ला ने गुरुवार को संसद में कहा कि संसद से कैशलेस और डिजिटल लेनदेन का संदेश जाना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि संसद के केंद्रीय कक्ष में उपस्थित सांसदों और मीडियाकर्मियों को कैशलेस लेनदेन करना चाहिए।

1 अगस्त 2019

मायावती 2:30

राजस्थान विधानसभा में बोले बीएसपी विधायक, पैसा लेकर टिकट देती हैं मायावती

1 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:20

Friendship Day 2019: आमिर-सलमान समेत बॉलीवुड के ये स्टार्स हैं Best Friends Forever

1 अगस्त 2019

बारिश 1:02

राजस्थान में बारिश का कहर, अजमेर में पानी में बहा शख्स, बच गई जान

1 अगस्त 2019

हेलिकॉप्टर 4:42

रिटायरमेंट के बाद हेलिकॉप्टर से कूदे राम पहुंचे अपने घर, लाखों खर्च कर 7 हजार लोगों को दी पार्टी

1 अगस्त 2019

