शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   Several people injured in the hague stabbing

नीदरलैंडः हेग में हुए चाकु से हमले में कई लोग घायल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 30 Nov 2019 03:32 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
नीदरलैंड के हेग में हमलावर द्वारा चाकू से हमले में कई लोग जख्मी हो गए हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि 45 से 50 वर्ष  के बीच की उम्र के एक व्यक्ति ने इस घटना को अंजाम दिया है। स्थानीय रिपोर्ट के अनुसार यह घटना शहर के ग्रोट बाजार के चौक इलाके में हडसन बे डिपार्टमेंटल स्टोर में हुई।
विज्ञापन


पुलिस के अनुसार अभी हमले के मकसद का पता नहीं चल सका है। पुलिस ने लोगों से अनुरोध करते हुए कहा है कि अगर वे हमलावर  के बारे में कुछ भी जानते हों तो तुरंत संपर्क करें।

उधर आज केंद्रीय लंदन में स्थित लंदन ब्रिज पर हुई चाकुबाजी की घटना में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई है।
Safalta Class से Crack करें SSC-2019 सिर्फ 2999 रु. में, नए बैच 2 दिसम्बर से शुरू
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Ex employee stabbed Hotel manager
Solan

नौकरी से निकाले युवक ने दोस्त के मिलकर होटल मैनेजर पर किया तेजधार हथियार से हमला

28 नवंबर 2019

Life imprisonment to uncle-nephew convicted for stabbing and killing
Auraiya

चाकू मारकर हत्या करने के दोषी चाचा-भतीजे को आजीवन कारावास

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Tantrik arrested for stabbing young man
Bahraich

युवक को चाकू मारने वाला तांत्रिक गिरफ्तार

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Managers injured a young man by stabbing him with a knife
Jaunpur

मनबढ़ों ने चाकू घोंपकर युवक को किया घायल

13 अक्टूबर 2019

हल्द्वानी मुखानी पुलिस की गिरफ्त में सिपाही को चाकू मारकर घायल करने का आरोपी। फोटोः मेल से
Nainital

नशे में धुत्त युवक ने सिपाही को चाकू मारकर किया घायल, गिरफ्तार

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Wife killed by stabbing
Balrampur

चाकू से हमलाकर पत्नी को उतारा मौत के घाट

29 सितंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
stabbing hague
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

gdp down
Business Diary

अर्थव्यवस्था को तगड़ा झटकाः 4.5 फीसदी पर पहुंची GDP, छह साल में सबसे कम

29 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
India News

उद्धव ठाकरे ने किया आरे कार शेड प्रोजेक्ट रोकने का एलान, फडणवीस बोले- मुंबई भुगतेगी

29 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह।
Lucknow

आईपीसी और सीआरपीसी में बदलाव करेगी मोदी सरकार: गृहमंत्री अमित शाह

29 नवंबर 2019

रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

मैदान के बाहर भी धूम मचा रहे 'हिटमैन' रोहित, हर दिन कमाते हैं करोड़ों रुपये 

29 नवंबर 2019

Varun Dhawan, Asim Riaz
Bollywood

वरुण धवन से 'पिटाई' खा चुके हैं बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट आसिम रियाज, एक ही थप्पड़ में हो गए थे चित

29 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Shehnaz Kaur Gill and Siddharth
Television

BB13: खुलेआम ऐसी बात बोल देंगीं शहनाज, सुनते ही थप्पड़ मार देंगे सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला

29 नवंबर 2019

Onion prices hits century hilarious memes on it goes viral on social media
Delhi NCR

प्याज के दाम पर सोशल मीडिया भी रोया, यूजर्स बोले- मेरे करन अर्जुन आएंगे दो किलो प्याज लाएंगे

29 नवंबर 2019

गीजा का पिरामिड
Bizarre News

4000 साल पुराने मिस्र के पिरामिडों के वो रहस्य, जिन्हें आजतक नहीं सुलझा पाया कोई

29 नवंबर 2019

Abhimanyu Mithun
Cricket News

मैच फिक्सिंग में होगी पूछताछ..आज ही हैट्रिक समेत एक ओवर में 5 विकेट लेकर इस खिलाड़ी ने रचा इतिहास

29 नवंबर 2019

अखनूर किले का नजारा
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः रहस्यों से भरी जन्नत जहां जमीन के अंदर है मंदिर, बेहद खूबसूरत हैं कश्मीर की ये 10 जगहें

29 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

लंदन में गोलीबारी-चाकूबाजी
World

लंदन ब्रिज पर दो साल बाद फिर आतंकी हमला, संदिग्ध आतंकी ढेर

ब्रिटेन की राजधानी में लंदन ब्रिज के पास गोलीबारी हुई। लंदन मेट्रोपॉलिटन पुलिस ने कहा कि घटना दोपहर 1:58 बजे (लंदन समय) लंदन ब्रिज के पास की है।

30 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
protest in southern iraq
World

इराक में ईरानी वाणिज्य दूतावास में आगजनी, अबतक 45 की मौत

29 नवंबर 2019

Traffic Jam
World

इस देश में बिना टेस्ट दिए ऐसे ही बन जाता है ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, खर्च करने पड़ते हैं मात्र 147 रुपये!

29 नवंबर 2019

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa
World

पाकिस्तान: मुख्य न्यायाधीश खोसा ने की तल्ख टिप्पणी, बोले- वो हमें भारत का एजेंट कहते हैं..

29 नवंबर 2019

बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू सेना के साथ
World

क्या है 'इस्राइली मॉडल', जिसे कश्मीर में लागू करने की हो रही है चर्चा

29 नवंबर 2019

अमेरिकी सैनिकों के साथ डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

ट्रंप बिना किसी घोषणा के पहुंचे अफगानिस्तान, बोले- तालिबान के साथ वार्ता फिर से शुरू

29 नवंबर 2019

भारतीय राजनयिक विमर्श आर्यन
World

भारत ने यूएनजीए में पाक को लताड़ा, अयोध्या फैसले पर प्रोपेगैंडा को किया खारिज

29 नवंबर 2019

जेसिंडा अर्डर्न (फाइल फोटो)
World

न्यूजीलैंड: 40 साल पहले हुए विमान हादसे को लेकर सरकार ने बोला था झूठ, अब पीएम ने मांगी माफी

29 नवंबर 2019

बोरिस जॉनसन (फाइल फोटो)
World

जलवायु परिवर्तन पर होने वाली टीवी बहस से ब्रिटिश प्रधानमंत्री जॉनसन ने किया किनारा

29 नवंबर 2019

Sea
World

अविश्वसनीय: पनडुब्बी से पकड़ी 644 करोड़ रुपये की कोकीन, पांच देशों ने की संयुक्त कार्रवाई

29 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

पंखुड़ी पाठक के होने वाले पति अनिल यादव की पहली पत्नी आई सामने, लगाए बड़े आरोप

सपा नेता अनिल यादव और कांग्रेस नेता पंखुड़ी पाठक जल्द ही शादी के बंधन में बंधने वाले है। लेकिन उससे पहले अनिल यादव की पूर्व पत्नी ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। देखिए रिपोर्ट

29 नवंबर 2019

बालवीर 3:04

देव जोशी ने 19वें जन्मदिन पर शुरू की 'बाल वीर रिर्टन्स' की शूटिंग, पूरी टीम के साथ मनाया जश्न

29 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:05

फिल्म 'कमांडो 3' रिलीज, लोगों की मिली जुली प्रतिक्रिया सामने आई

29 नवंबर 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा 3:12

गोडसे मामले पर साध्वी प्रज्ञा ने सदन में दो बार मांगी माफी, कहा सदन में मुझे 'आतंकी' कहना निंदनीय

29 नवंबर 2019

प्याज 1:23

प्याज की कीमतों में तेजी से अब प्याज की चोरी शुरू, 22 लाख रुपये की प्याज लेकर चला ट्रक गायब

29 नवंबर 2019

Related

काबुल आतंकी हमला (फाइल फोटो)
World

अफगानिस्तान में बारुदी सुरंग विस्फोट, आठ बच्चों समेत 16 नागरिकों की मौत

28 नवंबर 2019

अब्दुल्लाह यामीन
World

मालदीव के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति को पांच साल की जेल, धनशोधन का है मामला

28 नवंबर 2019

वायरल वीडियो
World

साइबेरिया में मिला लगभग 18 हजार साल से बर्फ में दबा 'कुत्ता', वैज्ञानिक भी रह गए दंग

28 नवंबर 2019

पाकिस्तानी सेना अध्यक्ष कमर जावेद बाजवा
World

पाकिस्तान: सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला, आर्मी चीफ बाजवा को 6 महीने का सेवा विस्तार

28 नवंबर 2019

NASA
World

एयरक्राफ्ट को दो हिस्सों में बांटकर उतारा NASA का मानवरहित ओरियन क्रू कैप्सूल

28 नवंबर 2019

नासा
World

इंटरनेशनल स्पेस स्टेशन के शौचालय में आई खराबी, अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों को पहनना पड़ रहा है डायपर

28 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited