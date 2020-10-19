शहर चुनें
Home ›   World ›   SCO cultural ceremony: Indian and Chinese senior diplomats attend SCOs cultural ceremony

एससीओ के सांस्कृतिक समारोह में शामिल हुए भारतीय और चीन के वरिष्ठ राजनयिक

एजेंसी, बीजिंग Updated Mon, 19 Oct 2020 02:25 AM IST
विज्ञापन
एससीओ योग कार्यक्रम
एससीओ योग कार्यक्रम - फोटो : twitter

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
भारत और चीन के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के साथ-साथ विभिन्न देशों के राजनयिकों ने रविवार को शंघाई सहयोग संगठन (एससीओ) द्वारा आयोजित एक योग कार्यक्रम में भाग लिया।
विज्ञापन


एससीओ में कजाख्स्तान, किर्गिस्तान, रूस, चीन, ताजिकिस्तान, उज्बेकिस्तान, भारत और पाकिस्तान शामिल हैं। चीन के भारतीय राजदूत विक्रम मिश्री, शंघाई सहयोग संगठन के महासचिव व्लादिमीर नोरोव के साथ शामिल हुए। पाकिस्तान सहित सभी एससीओ देशों के राजनयिकों ने सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों में हिस्सा लिया जिसमें चीनी मार्शल आर्ट ताई ची का प्रदर्शन और योग के अलावा सदस्य देशों के सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम शामिल थे।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
world international sco cultural ceremony sco vikram mishri india china shanghai cooperation organisation indian chinese diplomets world news ipl 2020 ipl

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

रोटी बनाती भगवान देवी
Agra

रोटी वाली अम्मा: 15 वर्षों से 20 रुपये में खिला रहीं भरपेट खाना, कोरोना काल में बिक्री हुई बंद

19 अक्टूबर 2020

मुंबई इंडियंस बनाम किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर
Cricket News

IPL 2020: इतिहास में पहली बार एक मैच में दो सुपर ओवर, किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब ने मुंबई को हराया

19 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
भाई-बहनों के साथछात्र जीविथकुमार (बीच में)
India News

Neet result 2020 : मनरेगा मजदूर के बेटे ने नीट में सफलता हासिल की, पैसे की कमी दाखिले में बन रही बाधा

18 अक्टूबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Aligarh

हैरानीः छह साल की मासूम बच्ची से उसी के हम उम्र ने किया दुष्कर्म, मुकदमा दर्ज

18 अक्टूबर 2020

इस महीने अब तक इन मिसाइलों का हुआ परीक्षण
India News

दुश्मन की अब खैर नहीं, महज 18 दिनों में भारत ने किया इन पांच घातक मिसाइलों का परीक्षण

18 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Amit Shah and Sanjay Raut
India News

शिवसेना ने पत्र विवाद पर अमित शाह के बयान का किया स्वागत, कहा-अब हमने इस मुद्दे को छोड़ दिया

18 अक्टूबर 2020

Car Bad Habits
Auto News

जानिए उस जगह के बारे में जहां अब गाड़ी चलाते समय फोन छूने पर होगी सजा, कटेगा भारी चालान

18 अक्टूबर 2020

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister
India News

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने माना- देश के कुछ हिस्सों में हुआ है कोरोना का सामुदायिक प्रसारण

18 अक्टूबर 2020

कोरोना वायरस
India News

सरकारी पैनल का दावा, भारत में फरवरी 2021 तक खत्म हो जाएगा कोरोना वायरस

18 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

क्या उपवास रखने से कम हो जाती है इम्यूनिटी? जानिए क्या कहते हैं विशेषज्ञ

18 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X