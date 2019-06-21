शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences on road accident in Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल प्रदेश में हुए बस हादसे को लेकर रूस के राष्ट्रपति पुतिन ने जताई संवेदना

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 21 Jun 2019 09:31 PM IST
रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमिर पुतिन (फाइल फोटो)
रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमिर पुतिन (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई
हिमाचल प्रदेश में गुरुवार को हुए बस हादसे को लेकर रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने संवेदना जताई है। राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को संबोधित करते हुए पुतिन ने कहा कि हिमाचल प्रदेश में हुए सड़क हादसे, जिसमें कई बच्चों और युवाओं की जान चली गई, को लेकर मेरी संवेदनाएं स्वीकार करें। 
पुतिन ने कहा, 'कृपया मेरे सहयोग और सहानुभूति के शब्दों को पीड़ितों के परिजनों और मित्रों तक पहुंचाएं। मैं घायलों की शीघ्र ठीक होने की कामना करता हूं।' 

बता दें कि हिमाचल प्रदेश के जिला कुल्लू के बंजार में बयोठ मोड़ पर बीते दिन एक ओवरलोड निजी बस 500 फीट गहरी खाई में लुढ़कते हुए खड्ड में जा गिरी थी। हादसे में 44 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी, जबकि 31 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए थे। बस में कुल 81 लोग सवार थे। 

himachal pradesh himachal bus accident russian president vladimir putin pm narendra modi president ramnath kovind
