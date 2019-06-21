हिमाचल प्रदेश में हुए बस हादसे को लेकर रूस के राष्ट्रपति पुतिन ने जताई संवेदना

Russian President Vladimir Putin to President Ram Nath Kovind & PM Narendra Modi: Please accept my deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of the road accident in the state of Himachal Pradesh, in which many children and teenagers have died. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/5DTH6O1xmI

Russian President Vladimir Putin to President Ram Nath Kovind & PM Narendra Modi: I ask that you pass on my words of sympathy and support to the victims’ friends and families and wishes of an early recovery to those injured. https://t.co/kHQ28WAunb