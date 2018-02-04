A merchant vessel Marine Express (oil tanker), owned by Mumbai-based Anglo Eastern shipping company with 22 Indian nationals onboard, is presumably missing off the coast of Benin in the Gulf of Guinea.— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 3, 2018
सीरिया में विद्रोहियों के कब्जे वाले पूर्वोत्तर इदलिब प्रांत में एक जंगी विमान मार गिराया गया है।
4 फरवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.