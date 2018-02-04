अपना शहर चुनें

पश्चिमी अफ्रीका: 22 भारतीयों वाली मर्चेंट शिप लापता, समुद्री डाकुओं पर शक

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 03:32 PM IST
पश्चिमी अफ्रीका के समुद्री क्षेत्र में भारतीय मर्चेंट शिप के लापता हो गया है। इस शिप के साथ करीब 22 भारतीय भी लापता हो गए हैं और ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि शिप समुद्री डाकुओं का निशाना बन गई है।

विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्त रवीश कुमार की ओर से ट्विटर पर शीप के लापता होने की जानकारी दी गई है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक शिप बेनिन के समुद्री क्षेत्र में गायब हुई है। रवीश कुमार ने ट्वीट में जानकारी दी है कि नाइजीरियाई सरकार से गंभीर मुद्दे पर लगातार संपर्क किया जा रहा है। 

नाइजीरियन और बेनिन प्रशासन भारतीय मर्चेंट शिप को ढूंढने की कोशिश में लगा हुआ है। बताया जा रहा है कि ये शिप मुंबई की एंग्लो ईस्टर्न शिपिंग कंपनी की है और ऑयल लेकर पश्चिमी अफ्रीका से गुजर रही थी। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक शिपिंग कंपनी ने मुंबई में सरकार ने अपील की है कि वे शिप की तलाश के लिए नाइजीरियन और बेनिन प्रशासन से संपर्क बनाए रखे।,
 

 
