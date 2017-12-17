बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कनाडाई दवाई कंपनी के अरबपति संस्थापक दंपति की संदिग्ध मौत
की ग्लोबल फार्मसूटिकल कंपनी एपोटेक्स ने अपने अरबपति संस्थापक बैरी शेरमन की मौत की पुष्टि कर दी है। पुलिस ने कहा कि शेरमन और उनकी पत्नी हनी की संदिग्ध मौत उनके टोरंटो स्थित आवास पर हुई। शुक्रवार को लाश मिलने के बाद भी पुलिस इसकी शिनाख्त नहीं कर सकती। लेकिन कनाडा की मीडिया ने उनकी पहचान शेरमैन और उनकी पत्नी हनी के रूप में की।
