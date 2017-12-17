Download App
कनाडाई दवाई कंपनी के अरबपति संस्थापक दंपति की संदिग्ध मौत 

एजेंसी / ओटावा

Updated Sun, 17 Dec 2017 03:06 AM IST
Suspicious death of founder couple of Canadian medicine company

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर

कनाडा की ग्लोबल फार्मसूटिकल कंपनी एपोटेक्स ने अपने अरबपति संस्थापक बैरी शेरमन की मौत की पुष्टि कर दी है।  पुलिस ने कहा कि शेरमन और उनकी पत्नी हनी की संदिग्ध मौत उनके टोरंटो स्थित आवास पर हुई। शुक्रवार को लाश मिलने के बाद भी पुलिस इसकी शिनाख्त नहीं कर सकती। लेकिन कनाडा की मीडिया ने उनकी पहचान शेरमैन और उनकी पत्नी हनी के रूप में की। 
कंपनी एपोटेक्स ने अपने ट्विटर पर शोक जताते हुए कहा कि बैरी और हनी शेरमन की अप्रत्याशित निधन हो चुका है। शेरमन ने 1974 में एपोटेक्स कंपनी की शुरुआत की थी। कंपनी जेनेरिक दवाओं का उत्पादन करती हैं और उसके दुनिया भर में 11000 से ज्यादा कर्मचारी हैं। टोरंटो पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है। 

