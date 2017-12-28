बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सैमसंग के उत्तराधिकारी ली के लिए 12 साल कैद की मांग
{"_id":"5a4412db4f1c1bf4688c3ad9","slug":"south-korean-lawyers-demanding-12-years-of-imprisonment-for-samsung-s-successor-lee-jae-yong","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0948\u092e\u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 12 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 03:08 AM IST
Samsung chief Lee Jae-Yong
दक्षिण कोरियाई वकीलों ने बुधवार को जेल में बंद सैमसंग के अरबपति उत्तराधिकारी ली जे-यंग के लिए 12 साल कैद की मांग की। यंग पर घूसखोरी व अन्य आरोप लगे हैं।
अगस्त में एक निचली अदालत ने ली को
दक्षिण कोरिया
की राष्ट्रपति पार्क ग्यून-हाई को घूस देने के आरोप में पांच साल की सजा सुनाई थी। इसी वजह से पार्क को अपनी कुर्सी भी गंवानी पड़ी थी। इसके बाद 12 साल की सजा की मांग करने वाले वकीलों ने इस फैसले को चुनौती दी। वहीं ली ने भी इस फैसले के खिलाफ अपील की है।
पढ़ें- उत्तर कोरिया के हमले से निपटेंगे दक्षिण कोरिया के ड्रोनबोट्स
सिओल हाईकोर्ट ने कहा कि वह आने वाले हफ्तों में ली के मामले पर फैसला सुनाएगा। ली की घूसखोरी का मामला दक्षिण कोरिया के बड़े राजनीतिक घोटाले का हिस्सा था जिसने मार्च में पार्क को सत्ता से बेदखल किए जाने में बड़ी भूमिका निभाई थी।
दरअसल लाखों लोग सरकार के खिलाफ सड़कों पर उतर आए थे और महीनों रैलियां करते रहे। पार्क और उनकी सहयोगी चोई सून-सिल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया और उन पर सैमसंग से घूस लेने का आरोप लगा। आरोप है कि उन्होंने कंपनी पर आसानी से नियंत्रण के लिए ली की मदद का भरोसा दिया था।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a4386054f1c1bb34a8b8b2c","slug":"salman-khan-dance-on-baby-ko-base-pasanad-hai-video-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: 200 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0925\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a4378fb4f1c1b6e468bce57","slug":"sofiya-hayat-share-bedroom-video-on-her-instagram","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0921\u094b\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u200c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u0905\u092c \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a436c564f1c1bb34a8b8ac9","slug":"bigg-boss-11-vikas-gupta-revealed-principal-chat-about-her-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093f\u092a\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938...","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a43552e4f1c1b0a788b5188","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-dance-together-at-mumbai-reception","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: \u092a\u093f\u091b\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0915\u093e, \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u0917\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a43507e4f1c1bee6a8b6237","slug":"virat-kohli-mumbai-wedding-reception-attire","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921, \u0906\u0909\u091f\u092b\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0902\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u0928","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a42b7e24f1c1b4c528bbd7e","slug":"north-korea-is-preparing-for-a-nuclear-test-again-under-the-satellite-launch","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0948\u091f\u0947\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0932\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0923\u0941 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5a3f82804f1c1bee688c395e","slug":"north-korea-criticised-america-for-united-nations-sanctions","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0923\u0941 \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u094c\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5a3c23274f1c1bee6a8b53ec","slug":"america-ready-to-steal-north-korea-nuclear-bomb","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0923\u0941 \u092c\u092e \u091a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5a4359514f1c1b686a8bc174","slug":"north-korea-american-restrictions-on-kim-jong-2-officers","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e: \u0915\u093f\u092e \u091c\u094b\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 2 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092c\u0902\u0927","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5a3f28a74f1c1b0e788b494b","slug":"philippine-fire-in-mall-2-dozen-employees-feared-trapped","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0940\u0902\u0938: \u0936\u0949\u092a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0949\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0937\u0923 \u0906\u0917, 37 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5a3efc974f1c1bcf6d8b5d55","slug":"nepal-reopened-the-case-of-false-claim-of-everest-fatah-by-indian-couple","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e \u090f\u0935\u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092b\u0924\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u091d\u0942\u0920\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!