सिडनी में समुद्री विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, 6 की मौत

एजेंसी / सिडनी

Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 06:27 AM IST
Sea plane crashed in Sydney, 6 killed

सी प्लेनPC: Self

आस्ट्रेलिया में रविवार को समुद्री विमान दुर्घटना में छह लोगों की मौत हो गई। लेकिन अभी तक दुर्घटना का कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि इस मामले में आगे जांच की जा रही है। यह हादसा सिडनी से 50 दूर उत्तर में कोवान शहर में हुआ। पुलिस ने बताया कि सभी छह शवों को निकाल लिया गया है। 
लेकिन अभी तक उन लोगों की पहचान को जारी नहीं किया गया है। अपुष्टीकृत जानकारी के मुताबिक, मृतकों में चार ब्रिटिश नागरिक शामिल हैं। इस बीच ब्रिटिश विदेश कार्यालय ने कहा है कि ब्रिटिश दूतावास के अधिकारी सिडनी के निकट दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुए विमान के संबंध में स्थानीय अधिकारियों के संपर्क में है।
