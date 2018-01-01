बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सिडनी में समुद्री विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, 6 की मौत
{"_id":"5a4987964f1c1b09788b5d48","slug":"sea-plane-crashed-in-sydney-6-killed","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0924, 6 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 06:27 AM IST
सी प्लेन
PC: Self
आस्ट्रेलिया में रविवार को
समुद्री विमान
दुर्घटना में छह लोगों की मौत हो गई। लेकिन अभी तक दुर्घटना का कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि इस मामले में आगे जांच की जा रही है। यह हादसा
सिडनी
से 50 दूर उत्तर में कोवान शहर में हुआ। पुलिस ने बताया कि सभी छह शवों को निकाल लिया गया है।
पढ़ें-
सी प्लेन से होगा वाराणसी से इलाहाबाद का सफर, जानिए इसकी विशेषताएं
लेकिन अभी तक उन लोगों की पहचान को जारी नहीं किया गया है। अपुष्टीकृत जानकारी के मुताबिक, मृतकों में चार ब्रिटिश नागरिक शामिल हैं। इस बीच ब्रिटिश विदेश कार्यालय ने कहा है कि ब्रिटिश दूतावास के अधिकारी सिडनी के निकट दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुए विमान के संबंध में स्थानीय अधिकारियों के संपर्क में है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a473ecc4f1c1bbd208b993d","slug":"north-delhi-municipal-corporation-recruitment-2018-walk-in-for-77-sr-and-jr-resident-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0947\u091c\u0940\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0935\u0949\u0915-\u0907\u0928-\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5a48698a4f1c1b3c3d8c0da9","slug":"bigg-boss-11-weekend-ka-vaar-task-between-shilpa-shidey-and-hina-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0930\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 Winner","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a472f054f1c1b6e468bd5c8","slug":"having-caradamom-on-regular-basis-will-help-men-to-get-rid-of-infertility","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 2 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u092f\u091a\u0940, \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u092e\u091c\u094b\u0930\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"5a4723c44f1c1baa268b6a78","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-daughter-suhana-khan-troll-for-her-dress","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0902\u091c\u093e\u0932, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
{"_id":"5a47385e4f1c1b5c0c8b5d18","slug":"a-man-crushed-to-death-by-his-128-kg-wife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0923, \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b-\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a4978924f1c1b95188bcf9f","slug":"china-will-run-on-all-international-issues-in-the-new-year-jinping","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940: \u091c\u093f\u0928\u092a\u093f\u0902\u0917\u00a0","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5a479f104f1c1b96368b78fd","slug":"north-korea-offensive-toward-the-us-and-releases-new-year-2018-plan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940, \u0915\u0939\u093e- 2018 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5a48c5a54f1c1b502b8b7849","slug":"explosion-in-afghanistan-killed-twelve-at-a-funeral-ceremony-in-jalalabad","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092b\u0917\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928: \u0936\u0935\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0918\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, 17 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 13 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5a43e1d14f1c1bc5668b78e2","slug":"imam-mohammad-tawhidi-targeted-indian-mullah","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947: \u0924\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5a4842914f1c1bb34a8b95d1","slug":"safe-zone-created-to-save-women-from-flirting-on-new-year","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947\u092b \u091c\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5a43de924f1c1b0a788b532a","slug":"russia-blast-in-supermarket-in-saint-petersburg-several-injured","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0942\u0938: \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!