नए साल पर महिलाओं को छेड़खानी से बचाने के लिए बनाया सेफ जोन

एजेंसी / बर्लिन

Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 07:21 AM IST
Safe Zone created to save women from flirting on New Year

new year party

नये साल की पार्टी में महिलाओं को छेड़खानी से बचाने के लिए बर्लिन के आयोजकों ने अनोखी पहल की है। यहां महिलाओं के लिए विशेष सेफ जोन बनाया गया है। जहां महिलाएं छेड़खानी या यौन हिंसा से बेपरवाह नये साल का जश्न मना सकेंगी। 
दो साल पहले बर्लिन के कोलोजेन में नये साल की पार्टी के दौरान पुरुषों के गैंग ने सैकड़ों महिलाओं को घेर कर उनसे छेड़खानी और यौन उत्पीड़न किया था। इस हिंसा के बाद जर्मनी की चांसलर एंजेला मर्केल की भी खूब आलोचना हुई थी। दरअसल एजेंला ने देश में लाखों शरणार्थियों को पनाह दी थी और छेड़खानी करने वालों में कई उत्तरी अफ्रीका और अरब मूल के लोग नजर आ रहे थे। हालांकि पिछले साल यहां छेड़खानी की कोई बड़ी घटना नहीं हुई थी। 

पढ़ें- न्यू ईयर पर...पार्टी ऑल नाइट, लेकिन लड़कियां ज्यादा लेट हो जाएं तो ये काम करें

ब्रांडेनबर्ग गेट पर बना सेफ जोन

बर्लिन के ब्रांडेनबर्ग गेट पर यह सेफ जोन बनाया गया है। आयोजन की प्रवक्ता एंजा मार्क्स के मुताबिक यहां आतिशबाजी, संगीत बैंड, डीजे इस साल की शाम से नए साल की पहली सुबह तक चलता रहेगा। उम्मीद है कि यहां हजारों लोग पार्टी करने आएंगे। बर्लिन पुलिस ने कहा कि इस साल पूरे इलाके में महिलाओं की मदद के लिए पुलिस तैनात रहेगी। जर्मनी रेडक्रास के सदस्य भी मौजूद रहेंगे। इस सेफ जोन में यौन उत्पीड़न की शिकार रह चुकी महिलाओं या उत्पीड़ित महसूस करने वाली महिलाओं की मदद के लिए मनोवैज्ञानिक भी मौजूद रहेंगे। 
