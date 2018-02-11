अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Rest of World ›   Russian Passenger plane carrying 71 CRASHES in Moscow 

रूस में बड़ा हवाई हादसा, 71 यात्रियों को ले जा रहा विमान क्रैश

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 07:03 PM IST
Russian Passenger plane carrying 71 CRASHES in Moscow 
रूस की राजधानी मास्को में एक पैसेंजर प्लेन हवाई हादसे का शिकार हो गया। रूस की न्यूज एजेंसी इंटरफैक्स ने बताया कि जहाज में सवार 71 यात्रियों की मौत की आशंका है।

सारातोव एयरलाइन का एंटोनोव एन-148 प्लेन मास्को के पास हादसे का शिकार हुआ। फिलहाल प्लेन क्रैश होने के कारणों का पता नहीं चला है। 

प्लेन ने दोमोदेदोवो एयरपोर्ट से उड़ान भरी थी। हादसे में प्लेन में सवार सभी यात्रियों और क्रू मेंबर की मौत की संभावना जताई जा रही है। हालांकि रूसी अधिकारियों ने प्लेन का मलबा मिलने की पुष्टि की है।
 

Russian authorities confirm fragments of crashed airliner have been found: AP

— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2018

 
russian moscow plane

