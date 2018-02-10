अपना शहर चुनें

सीरिया के हमले में इजरायल का फाइटर जेट क्रैश, बाल-बाल बचे पायलट

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 01:39 PM IST
सीरिया में फायरिंग के दौरान एक इजरायली फाइटर जेट के क्रैश होने की खबर सामने आयी है। बीबीसी के मुताबिक इजरायली मिलिट्री ने यह जानकारी दी। जेट क्रैश होने के दौरान दो पायलट को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया गया और उन्हें हॉस्पिटल ले जाया गया है।

इजरायल के सैन्य प्रवक्ता लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल जोनाथन कॉक्रिस ने ट्विटर पर जानकारी दी कि इजरायली मीडिया के अनुसार जेट उत्तरी इजरायल में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया है। इजरायल ने बताया कि एयरक्राफ्ट F-16 ईरानियन ड्रोन के हमले का जवाब दे रहा था तभी सीरिया ने फायर कर दिया।
 

इलाके में रहने वाले लोगों ने बताया कि उन्होंने फायरिंग और धमाके की भयंकर आवाजें सुनीं जोकि सीरिया इजरायल बॉर्डर के साथ-साथ जॉर्डन और सीरिया में भी सुनाई दे रही थीं। 
