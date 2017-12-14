बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सोमालिया: मोगादिशु के पुलिस कैंप पर आत्मघाती हमला, 13 लोगों की मौत, 15 घायल
Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 12:14 PM IST
Somalia
सोमालिया की राजधानी मोगादिशु में एक
आत्मघाती हमलावर
ने गुरुवार को पुलिस ट्रेनिंग कैंप में विस्फोट कर दिया जिसमें 13 लोगों की मौत हो गई। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि हमलावर पुलिस की ड्रेस में कैंप में आया था।
