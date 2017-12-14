Download App
सोमालिया: मोगादिशु के पुलिस कैंप पर आत्मघाती हमला, 13 लोगों की मौत, 15 घायल

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 12:14 PM IST
in Somalia suicide bomber blows himself inside the main police academy

Somalia

सोमालिया की राजधानी मोगादिशु में एक आत्मघाती हमलावर ने गुरुवार को पुलिस ट्रेनिंग कैंप में विस्फोट कर दिया जिसमें 13 लोगों की मौत हो गई। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि हमलावर पुलिस की ड्रेस में कैंप में आया था। 
रायटर्स के मुताबिक पुलिस के प्रवक्ता मेजर मोहम्मद हुसैन ने बताया कि हमलावर ने अपने शरीर पर विस्फोटक सामग्री बांध रखी थी। इस हमले में 13 लोगों मारे जा चुके हैं और ट्रेनिंग कैंप के 15 लोग घायल हैं। 

इस हमले की जिम्मेदारी आतंकी संगठन अल शबाब ने ली है। मिलिट्री ऑपरेशन के प्रवक्ता अब्दियासिस अबू मुसैब ने कहा कि हम हमले में हुए नुकसान की जानकारी कुछ समय बाद देंगे।अल शबाब ने मोगादिशू और अन्य शहरों में लगातार बमबारी की है।
somalia mogadishu suicide bomber

