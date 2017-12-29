Download App
बांग्लादेश ने घर वापसी के लिए म्यांमार को सौंपी 1 लाख रोहिंग्याओं की सूची

एजेंसी, कॉक्स बाजार

Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 08:28 PM IST
bangladesh Assigned myanmar list of 1 lakh rohingyas
बांग्लादेश इस साल हिंसा की वजह से म्यांमार से भागकर बांग्लादेश आए रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों की चरणबद्ध तरीके से वापसी चाहता है। मुस्लिम शरणार्थियों की घर वावासी के पहले बैच में वह 100000 रोहिंग्याओं को म्यांमार भेजेगा। 
वरिष्ठ मंत्री आबैदुल्ला क्वादर ने कहा कि 100000 राहिंग्या शरणार्थियों के नामों की सूची शुक्रवार को म्यांमार अधिकारियों को सौंपी गई है। दोनों देशों की सरकारों के समझौते के तहत जनवरी के अंत से इन्हें घर वापस भेजने के काम को शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। 

इस साल अगस्त में सैन्य कार्रवाई के बाद हुई हिंसा के बाद तकरीबन 655000 से ज्यादा रोहिंग्या म्यांमार से भागकर बांग्लादेश में शरण ले रखी है। बांग्लादेश में इस समय तीन लाख से ज्यादा कैंप हैं।

दोनों सरकारों ने नवंबर पर एक समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर किए थे, जिसमें कहा गया था कि 23 जनवरी से इनकी वापसी शुरू हो जाएगी। हालांकि कई राजनयिकों और सहायता समूहों संदेह है कि भयभीत रोहिंग्या वतन वापसी को राजी होंगे। 
