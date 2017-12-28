बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
काबुल में हुआ आत्मघाती हमला, 40 लोगों के मारे जाने की खबर
Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 01:36 PM IST
अफगानिस्तान की राजधानी काबुल में एक शिया सांस्कृतिक और धार्मिक संगठन में आत्मघाती हमला हुआ है। अफगानिस्तान की मीडिया के मुताबिक इस विस्फोट में करीब 40 लोग मारे गए हैं और कई लोग घायल हुए हैं।
अफगानिस्तान के गृह मंत्रालय के मुताबिक एक आत्मघाती विस्फोट के बाद इलाके में और दो विस्फोट हुए हैं।
अभी तक किसी भी व्यक्ति या संगठन ने इस विस्फोट की जिम्मेदारी नहीं ली है। हाल के महीनों में इस्लामिक स्टेट पूरे देश में शिया ठिकानों पर हमले कर रहा है।
सोशल मीडिया में मौजूद तस्वीरों में विस्फोट के बाद घटनास्थल पर कई शव दिखाई दे रहे हैं।
जिस समय विस्फोट हुआ कई छात्र उस समय संगठन के कार्यालय में मीडिया समूह के सदस्यों के साथ एक चर्चा में शामिल थे।
इससे पहले अक्टूबर के महीने में शिया अल्पसंख्यकों की मस्जिद पर हमले में कम से कम 39 लोग मारे गए थे।
