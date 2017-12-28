Download App
आपका शहर Close

काबुल में हुआ आत्मघाती हमला, 40 लोगों के मारे जाने की खबर

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 01:36 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
40 people killed in Suicide attack in shia Social Cultural activities center in Kabul Afghanistan
अफगानिस्तान की राजधानी काबुल में एक शिया सांस्कृतिक और धार्मिक संगठन में आत्मघाती हमला हुआ है। अफगानिस्तान की मीडिया के मुताबिक इस विस्फोट में करीब 40 लोग मारे गए हैं और कई लोग घायल हुए हैं। 
अफगानिस्तान के गृह मंत्रालय के मुताबिक एक आत्मघाती विस्फोट के बाद इलाके में और दो विस्फोट हुए हैं।

अभी तक किसी भी व्यक्ति या संगठन ने इस विस्फोट की जिम्मेदारी नहीं ली है। हाल के महीनों में इस्लामिक स्टेट पूरे देश में शिया ठिकानों पर हमले कर रहा है। 

सोशल मीडिया में मौजूद तस्वीरों में विस्फोट के बाद घटनास्थल पर कई शव दिखाई दे रहे हैं। 

जिस समय विस्फोट हुआ कई छात्र उस समय संगठन के कार्यालय में मीडिया समूह के सदस्यों के साथ एक चर्चा में शामिल थे।

इससे पहले अक्टूबर के महीने में शिया अल्पसंख्यकों की मस्जिद पर हमले में कम से कम 39 लोग मारे गए थे।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
Comments

Browse By Tags

kabul afghanistan

स्पॉटलाइट

एयरपोर्ट पर गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ टाइगर ने की ऐसी हरकत, देखकर शर्मिंदा हो गए रणवीर सिंह

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
tiger shoff disha patani and ranveer singh spotted at mumbai airport

Bigg Boss 11: आकाश और शिल्पा के Kiss पर अर्शी खान का बड़ा खुलासा, हिना की भी खोली पोल

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
arshi khan revealed about shipla shinde and akash dadlani kiss matter

धुआंधार कमाई कर बॉक्स ऑफिस का बादशाह बना 'टाइगर', 6 दिन में कर डाली रिकॉर्ड तोड़ कमाई

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
salman khan film tiger zinda hai sixth day collection

VIDEO: 200 करोड़ कमाने के बाद थम नहीं रहे सलमान के पैर, पार्टी में जमकर नाचते नजर आए

  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
salman khan dance on baby ko base pasanad hai video viral

कंडोम पर बात करने के लिए एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर ‌किया इंटीमेट वीडियो, अब सोशल मीडिया पर पड़ रहीं गालियां

  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
sofiya hayat share bedroom video on her instagram

जबर ख़बर

पाकिस्तानी मीडिया की बदसलूकी का वीडियो सामने आया, मां-पत्नी से पूछे ऐसे सवाल
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

कुलभूषण मामले में पाक का नया पैंतरा, फॉरेंसिक जांच के लिए भेजीं मां-पत्नी की जूतियां

pakistan sent kulbhushan jadhav's mother and wife shoes for forensic test

Most Read

मैं भारत गया तो वहां के कट्टरवादी मुल्ला मक्का चले जाएंगे: ताहिदी

Imam mohammad tawhidi targeted indian mullah
  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

रूस: सेंट पीटर्सबर्ग के सुपर मार्केट में ब्लास्ट, कई घायल

Russia: Blast in supermarket in Saint Petersburg, several injured
  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सैमसंग के उत्तराधिकारी ली के लिए 12 साल कैद की मांग

South Korean Lawyers demanding 12 years of imprisonment for Samsung's successor Lee Jae-yong
  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सैटेलाइट लांच की आड़ में परमाणु परीक्षण की तैयारी कर रहा उत्तर कोरिया

North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test again Under the satellite launch
  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

उत्तर कोरिया बोला- हमारी परमाणु शक्ति से खौफ में अमेरिका, हो सकता है युद्ध

North korea criticised America for United nations sanctions 
  • 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

उत्तर कोरिया का परमाणु बम चुराने की तैयारी में अमेरिका

America ready to steal North Korea nuclear bomb
  • 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!